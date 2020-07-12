Tiffani Thiessen knows how to whip up a picture-perfect dish! Since launching her own lifestyle website, TiffaniThiessen.com, several years ago, the Saved by the Bell alum has shared dozens of recipes for everything from homemade Cadbury eggs to spooky squid ink pasta. Not only does each dish look downright delicious, but Thiessen certainly has a talent for presenting her culinary creations in a perfect manner.

One of the star’s specialties is recreating certain classic dishes using recipes she devised. In April 2020, for example, Thiessen published a recipe for homemade Cadbury eggs that look just like the real deal. Like the store-bought treats, Thiessen’s version even boasted the traditional yellow and white creme filling, which she made using a combination of corn syrup, butter, vanilla and salt, as well as some yellow gel food coloring.

When she shared a photo of the finished holiday confections on her Instagram at the time, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum captioned the photo, “With Easter just days away, I figured I would take a stab at making one of my favorite treats when I was a kid … the infamous Cadbury Egg.”

Not surprisingly, many of her social media followers were seriously impressed with the accomplishment. “Cute!!” pal and fellow actress Hilarie Burton commented. “Ohhh! I want to try this!” another user declared.

When it comes to party classics, Thiessen, who hosted her own cooking show, Dinner at Tiffani’s, from 2015 to 2017, knows just how to elevate these dishes while still keeping them familiar and fun. Her take on pigs in a blanket, for example, is actually a whole bunch of the tiny cocktail sausages baked vertically into refrigerated biscuit dough. The result is an Instagram worthy crowd pleaser that takes less than an hour to throw together.

The California native also loves a good food holiday and always has an apropos recipe at the ready. For National Oatmeal Cookie Day in April 2020, for example, she shared a recipe for Everything Cookies that included the all-important oats as well as a combination of milk and dark chocolate, pretzel pieces, dried cranberries and crushed pecans. The best part about this recipe is that it’s highly adaptable, depending on the ingredients you have on hand. Feel free to substitute pecans for almonds and dried cranberries for raisins.

Scroll down to see more of Thiessen’s seriously epic culinary masterpieces!