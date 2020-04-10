Festive foodie! Tiffani Thiessen perfected homemade Cadbury Eggs and you can too!

“With Easter just days away, I figured I would take a stab at making one of my favorite treats when I was a kid..the infamous Cadbury Egg,” Thiessen, 46, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, April 9.

The Saved By the Bell alum shared her recipe for the iconic candy — comprised of a chocolate outer shell and gooey cream on the inside — just in time for Easter, on Sunday, April 12, and it’s not as hard as it looks.

The dessert involves three colors of chocolate melts, two silicone egg molds, food coloring, powdered sugar, salt, butter, corn syrup and vanilla bean paste.

The mother of two outlined the full how-to guide on her blog — where she explores her “true passion for all things food, home and lifestyle” — complete with a look at her final product as reference for any amateur bakers.

The You’re Missing It author isn’t just a fan of Easter treats. Thiessen revealed her twist on a classic Shamrock Shake on St. Patrick’s Day in March.

“Celebrating #saintpatricksday indoors with the kiddos, so what better way then to make homemade Shamrock Shakes,” the Dinner at Tiffani’s star wrote via Instagram to tease her recipe. “Something #sweet always makes a smile- oh and adding a little booze I can promise will create a smile for you parents too.”

Thiessen previously shared her watermelon margarita recipe from her Pull Up a Chair cookbook with her followers in honor of National Margarita Day on February 22.

“Cheers to #nationalmargaritaday with my watermelon mint margarita! I bet you can’t just have one,” the California native wrote at the time via Instagram.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is one of many celebs working on their culinary skills while under coronavirus quarantine.

Ina Garten revealed her go-to giant martini recipe at 6 a.m. on April 1, noting “it’s always cocktail hour in a crisis.”

Joanna Gaines, on the other hand, posted numerous how-to guides from her new cookbook, Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering, via social media videos.

Get the full recipe for Thiessen’s Cadbury Eggs here.