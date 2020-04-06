That’s what friends are for! Tiffani Theissen was happy to lend a hand to her pal and former costar Mark-Paul Gosselaar when he was on a quest for a kitchen staple amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Franklin & Bash alum, 46 took to Instagram recently to reveal that when he was in need of some eggs, he called on his Saved by the Bell buddy, also 46 for some assistance. “Here’s the deal,” Gosselaar said in his Instagram video at the time. “I ran out of eggs and I called a friend of mine who has chickens and I said, ‘Hey, can you help me out?’ So she left me a few.”

That friend, the California native noted, was none other then Theissen. “So here I am picking up this nice little gift. Look at that. How cool is that?” the actor said as the camera swung to show a small basket of eggs along with a note left by Thiessen and her husband, Brady Smith, outside of their home.

The sweet handwritten note advertised “fresh butt nuggets for the Gosselaar family” and was signed with a heart from the Smith clan.

In exchange for the food, Gosselaar left two bottles of his “favorite” Duvel beer behind for Theissen and Smith, 48, to enjoy.

The Pitch alum captioned the clip: “Special delivery and pick up. #buttnuggets.”

The duo’s fellow former Saved By the Bell costar Mario Lopez even chimed in via the comments, writing, “Hey I want some eggs too @tiffanithiessen! #TequilaForEggs.”

Theissen then documented her role in the food swap on her Instagram Stories at the time, and even watched on her security camera as Gosselaar picked up his treat. After he left, the White Collar alum then went outside to retrieve the beers as Smith attempted to drink them, according to Today.

“Aww, man,” the First Man actor said in mock disappointment, as there was a mask on his face.

With Easter approaching, Theissen is now using her eggs a bit differently. On Friday, April 3, she posted photos of her children — Harper, 9, and Holt, 4 — dyeing some of the treats ahead of the holiday. “Dying [sic] Easter eggs is my kids favorite activity to do for before easter,” she wrote in the caption, noting that the little ones use all natural ingredients to get the job done.

