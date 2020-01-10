Back to Bayside High! Mario Lopez shared a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Saved by the Bell revival series — and it featured his costar Elizabeth Berkley!

“Back at The Max… #SBTB #FBF,” the Access Hollywood host, 46, captioned an Instagram video post on Friday, January 10. In the brief clip, Lopez and Berkley, 47, were seen inside of ‘90s sitcom’s hangout spot, The Max.

“Alright, so we just shot our first scene,” Lopez revealed. “Well, not really our first scene. It was, like, a promo for Saved by the Bell.”

Berkley chimed in, adding: “I feel like only people who’ve had the history we have could drop right into that.”

Lopez then pointed out that the set was arranged just like “old-school Max” as the video zoomed, giving fans a better look. The Showgirls actress then said she felt like she was in “a time machine,” and added that the acting pair still “look the same.”

NBC announced in September 2019 that Saved by the Bell would be revisited on the network’s upcoming streaming service, Peacock. Lopez and Berkley are reprising their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, respectively. Mark-Paul Gosselaar closed a deal to return as Zack Morris and Tiffani Thiessen, who played Kelly Kapowski, is also in talks to join, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Not long after NBC Universal unveiled the revival news, Thiessen, 45, told Us Weekly exclusively that she had no prior knowledge about the revisitation. “I don’t know anything about it,” she admitted in October 2019. “Literally, Mark-Paul and I were like, ‘Oh, wow! I didn’t know that was happening.’ But it seems like everyone is doing a reboot these days.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum wasn’t completely onboard with joining the Saved by the Bell revival, noting that she “likes the originals” and is “nostalgic that way.”

Saved by the Bell, which also starred Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle), Dustin Diamond (Samuel “Screech” Powers) and Dennis Haskins (principal Richard Belding), aired on NBC from 1989 to 1993. The hit teen series scored two spinoffs, the short-lived Saved by the Bell: The College Years and Saved by the Bell: The New Class, which ran for seven seasons from 1993 to 2000.

Speaking to Us exclusively in August 2019, Lopez revealed that he’s remained close with his former castmates. “I like that I’ve maintained friendships with all of them. I think that’s what’s most special,” he said at the time. “I was at Tiffani’s house the other day, and seeing how the kids play together was really cool.”