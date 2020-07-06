Fourth of July feasts! It’s not unusual to celebrate America’s birthday with some fireworks and a barbecue. Even though the festivities looked a tad different this year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, stars still marked the occasion in their own special ways.

For example, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson celebrated Independence Day with one of his well-known cheat meals, which he documented in an Instagram video. “Here’s what we’re rocking with right now. We’ve got the 4-inch Brioche french toast and we have an amazing slice of cheesecake,” the Rampage star, 48, said of his sugary spread. “Now the party starts.”

The California native then slathered some peanut butter on the french toast and topped it with a bit of jelly. “It is a PB&J party,” he declared.

However, the Hobbs & Shaw star wasn’t done preparing his already drool-worthy cheat meal just yet. “Now this is where it gets really good,” he said. “We have maple syrup with a splash of lime, infused with a Teremana tequila.” The spirit, which is the former WWE star’s own brand, launched in March.

“Just a little drizzle,” he said with a laugh as he spooned the syrup over the french toast. The cheesecake, on the other hand, was topped with a homemade whipped cream that was also infused with Johnson’s tequila.

Proving his cheat meals really are in a league of their own, Johnson then revealed the penultimate portion of the feast — a pint of snap ‘n crackle marshmallow treats ice cream from Salt & Straw. “Just let that sink in, it’s exactly what you think it is,” he said.

After pouring himself a shot of tequila, the meal was complete. “It’s already been a crazy year and we have gone through a lot of sh-t so far,” he added with a chuckle. “And we’re still hangin’ on, staying tough and staying strong. Don’t cheat yourself, treat yourself. You worked hard for these cheat meals, so enjoy them.”

Though Johnson typically enjoys his weekly cheat meals on Sunday nights, he made an exception because of the holiday. As he explained in the caption: “This holiday weekend, EVERYday will be my cheat day 🤣🤦🏽‍♂️.”

