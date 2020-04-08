Sonja Morgan loves her healthy eats! In a new video for Bravo, which was ostensibly filmed before the coronavirus outbreak, the Real Housewives of New York City star allowed cameras inside the refrigerator in her Big Apple apartment.

The reality star, 56, made it clear from the start that she takes her diet very seriously. “I’m going to give you a little bit of a sneak peek into my fridge, and I mean a sneak peek, because I’m not really prepared,” she dished.

Despite her lack of preparedness, the Bravo personality’s fridge was well stocked — she had plenty of space on the door of the appliance for items such as capers, Maille mustard and salad dressing, while the inside shelves were packed with olives, almond milk and more.

The first item she chose to spotlight was a bottle of hot sauce that was given to her by her daughter, Quincy, after a recent trip. “My daughter brought this back from Belize,” Morgan boasted. “So it’s especially special to me.”

One food item the New York socialite has on hand at “all times” is pesto sauce. “Pesto is a no-brainer,” she said, noting that it’s “healthy” and the ideal topper for various types of pasta.

Another staple in the Morgan house is almond milk. “Of course I always have almond milk,” she declared. “I like unsweetened or vanilla-flavored at the most, but I don’t go for any of the sweetened brands. I really like unsweetened and it’s flavorful enough and it’s creamy and it tastes great in all my shakes.”

Speaking of shakes, the New York native has been open about her fondness for a mainly liquid diet for brief periods in the past. Though the contents of Morgan’s fridge proved that she does eat solid food, she frequently detoxes with nutritious juices in an effort to stay healthy.

“I’m only juicing right now. I’m doing colonics. I’m taking cinnamon, cloves, garlic: everything to kill everything and keep my immunities up,” she told Bravo last month while at a spa in Desert Hot Springs, California. “Lots of green juice.” The star added that she typically avoids sugar, white food and gluten.

Scroll down to see what else is hiding in Morgan’s fridge!