Kris Jenner Kristen Bell and More Stars Design Spatulas for Charity

Giving back in a creative way! Stars such as Kris Jenner and Kristen Bell have joined forces with retailer Williams-Sonoma to design a collection of kitchen items that will raise money for charity.

The collection, which includes 10 spatulas and several dish towels, is part of the brand’s annual Cook for a Cause campaign. Among this year’s offerings is a spatula designed by Jenner that boasts a black background.

Written on the cooking utensil in white letters is the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch’s famous phrase — “You’re doing amazing, sweetie!” — which she uttered on the first season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians during daughter Kim Kardashian‘s Playboy photo shoot.

The collection also features a tea towel designed by Bell that includes the phrase, “Cooking is my love language” written in red and black script. The celebrity-designed spatulas retail for $14.95 a piece, while the tea towels cost are priced at $12.95 each.

According to a statement from Williams-Sonoma, 30 percent of the proceeds from sales of this collection will go directly to No Kid Hungry, an organization that helps fight childhood hunger in America.

The housewares brand, which has been supporting No Kid Hungry via the Cook for a Cause campaign and other initiatives for years, has raised an estimated $10 million for the charity to date. This is the sixth year the store has asked stars to design kitchen gadgets. In the past, famous names such as Lisa Vanderpump and Vanessa Hudgens have created their own utensils.

“It breaks my heart to know that there are so many children suffering from food insecurity right here in America, and I’m proud to partner with Williams-Sonoma and No Kid Hungry to help raise awareness for this amazing organization that is fighting to end child hunger,” Jenner said in a statement.

Singer Dolly Parton, who designed a spatula and matching tea towel with a butterfly motif, explained: “I’ve often said that I never had children of my own so that all children could be mine. The thought of anyone going hungry is horrible, but knowing that it’s a child is simply heartbreaking. We all have to do our part to take care of the little ones around us who need extra love. This spatula program might help in some small way.”

This year, the retailer is aiming to raise $3 million, which will help connect American children in need to nearly 30 million meals.

