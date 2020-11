Wendi McLendon-Covey

The Goldbergs actress will always have French’s Original Crispy Fried Onions on Thanksgiving. “I genuinely love French’s fried onions. Like, it is a problem at my house,” she exclusively told Us in November 2020. “I know that if I’m gonna buy them for a recipe I just need to buy twice the amount because they are going to be eaten by me or my husband or my husband’s friends. You just snack on them. They are delicious.”