Memorial Day may have looked a bit different this year thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but that certainly didn’t stop stars from celebrating the holiday — which fell on Monday, May 25 — with some tasty eats.

The annual occasion, which is meant to honor those who have served in the United States Armed Forces, also marks the unofficial start of summer. That’s why it’s no surprise that some celebrities fired up their grills in celebration.

Take Kylie Jenner, for example. The 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who has been cooking up a storm while in quarantine amid the coronavirus crisis, served some patriotic sliders to commemorate the holiday. A few of the burgers, which Jenner showed off on her Instagram Stories, were adorned with apropos red, white and blue pinwheels.

On the healthier side, Jenner’s Memorial Day feast also included a colorful crudités platter complete with fresh tomatoes, carrots, celery sticks and more.

Chrissy Teigen decided to go in a different direction for her festivities and whipped up some queso fundido with chorizo instead. The Bring the Funny judge, 34, used a recipe from food blogger Jenny Martinez, which she threw together for the first time after spotting it online. “I’ve never made this before but I was excited once I saw how easy it looked,” the Cravings author explained via her Instagram Stories as she cooked the chorizo. “Thank you Jenny!”

Later, Teigen was happy to report that the dish was a hit with her family. “And just like that, it’s gone,” she quipped as her husband, John Legend, scooped the last bit of cheesy goodness out of the skillet.

Earlier in the day, the Chrissy’s Court host caused a bit of a ruckus online when she wished her Twitter followers a “happy Memorial Day” and shared photos of her children, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2. While some were upset by the use of the word “happy,” Teigen took the opportunity to remind social media users that several members of her family served in the armed forces, including her father and grandfather.

The cookware designer then shared a brief video clip featuring some chicken she also prepared for the holiday as a “peace offering.”

The Lip Sync Battle cohost added: “Love you. We’re all insane.”

Scroll down to see how more stars celebrated Memorial Day Weekend!