Gemma Chan

The Crazy Rich Asians actress hit the Oscars red carpet in February 2019 in a vibrant fuchsia Valentino dress that not only wowed onlookers, but also sported an important addition – pockets. That feature allowed the actress to come equipped with cookies and rice cakes, which she had on hand in case she got peckish. “It’s a long ceremony,” she explained on the red carpet. “You don’t get dinner!”