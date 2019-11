Jessica Alba

When asked to name her top guilty-pleasure snack in June 2015, the Machete star had one word. “Nachos,” she declared. Apparently the Honest Company founder will put just about anything on the chips, but her favorite toppings are homemade black beans and jalapeño-almond cheese. “I’ve been trying to use alternatives to dairy … and Whole Foods sells an almond cheese that melts surprisingly well, but you have to grate it,” she told Delish. “You can’t do slices.”