Food heals all! Well, sort of. For a handful of celebrities who have had high-profile feuds with other famous faces, food has played a crucial role in putting these disagreements to rest once and for all.

There’s no finer example of this than the recent truce reached by Katy Perry and her onetime rival, Taylor Swift. The pop stars, who had been fighting for years reportedly because Swift claimed Perry, 34, “tried to sabotage” her Red tour by recruiting people that she initially hired, buried the hatchet in 2019 with help from some scrumptious baked goods.

In June 2019, the American Idol judge took to Instagram to share a snapshot of a plate of chocolate chip cookies that the 29-year-old “Me!” singer baked for her. The dish was decorated with red frosting that spelled out “Peace at last,” and it was accompanied by peace signs decked out in rainbow sprinkles.

“Feels good,” the “Never Really Over” crooner captioned the post, tagging Swift and adding “Let’s Be Friends” in the location.

That gesture came just before Swift recruited Perry to appear in her “You Need to Calm Down” music video, where the pair took part in yet another food-centric act of contrition. In the video, Swift appeared dressed as french fries, while Perry rocked the hamburger costume she wore to the Met Gala in 2019. The video ended with the food-clad duo sharing a meaningful hug.

Believe it or not, that’s just the start of Perry and Swift’s happy, food-filled history, and they’re hardly the only famous pair who has mended fences by breaking bread. Scroll down for more.