Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder

The Vanderpump Rules costars launched their Witches of WeHo wine label in February 2019 with a pinot grigio made using “the tears of your exes.” A rosé consisting of the “blushes of your crushes” debuted in June 2019. Though Katie and Stassi are currently on the outs with Kristen, the trio’s wine label has proven to be very successful.