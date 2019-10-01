Nick Jonas and John Varvatos

The musician and fashion designer launched Villa One Tequila in August 2019 after getting inspired on a joint vacation to Mexico. “When we brought our friends together over tequila in Mexico, we learned that we share the same values — enjoying time with friends and family, old and new, one glass at a time,” Jonas said in a statement to Business Insider. The libation, which is sold out at several retailers, is currently available in Silver, Reposado and Añejo varieties.