Jon Hamm Ellen Pompeo and More Stars Who Used to Be Bartenders

From behind the bar to in front of the camera! Before making it big in the entertainment industry, several of today’s most successful stars got their starts making martinis and crafting cosmopolitans at bars across the globe.

Take Amy Schumer, for example. The Trainwreck star worked for nearly a decade at bars in New York City before becoming a comedian. She’s mentioned her previous line of work several times on Amy Schumer Learns to Cook — her Food Network show with her chef husband, Chris Fischer — that premiered in May 2020.

“The most important part of every meal is the drink,” Schumer declared before making some peach bellinis during one episode. As she pulled out a cocktail stirrer to combine the peach purée and the champagne she quipped: “This is called, for those who aren’t bartenders, a long spoon.”

Additionally, since the Emmy winner spent many years working behind a bar, she’s keenly aware of how taxing the job can be and has a habit of generously tipping those who make drinks for her. In fact, the New York native made headlines in March 2016 when she left a $1,000 tip on a $77 bar tab for the bartenders when she went to see the Broadway hit Hamilton.

Bartender Madeleine DeJohn shared an Instagram photo of Schumer’s receipt as proof of the good deed and told the New York Daily News at the time: “I was very touched, it was just something so generous and so kind that you don’t see every day.”

When DeJohn thanked the star, Schumer acknowledged her own bartending past and said, “I’ve been there, I get it.”

Another famous face who got her start behind a bar is Ellen Pompeo. But as the Grey’s Anatomy actress told Playboy in January 2007, she wasn’t great at the gig. “I wouldn’t say I was a good drink maker, but I was a very good hustler. I’d abuse the customers, yell and scream at them and make them wait. If they put money down on the bar and it wasn’t enough, I’d go wait on someone else who was giving me enough money,” she explained at the time. “If they put another five down and I made them wait longer. Pretty soon there would be $20 on the bar. Then I’d come over and give them a drink.”

Scroll down to see more stars who used to be bartenders!