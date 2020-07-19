Dave Matthews

From 1987 until the formation of the Dave Matthews Band in 1991, the musician worked as a bartender at a pub called Miller’s in Charlottesville, Virginia. “I’d meet people who would shatter your faith in the world. There was one fella whose wife was deathly ill. He spent everything he had, sold his business in New Jersey, because they couldn’t get medical insurance. I watched this man crumble,” he told Rolling Stone in August 2002. “Years later, I saw him working the early shift at Dunkin’ Donuts.”