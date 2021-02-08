Gameday ready! The 2021 Super Bowl isn’t just a day for sports, as many of our favorite stars used the occasion to whip up incredible food.

Mindy Kaling, for one, enjoyed a small-scale gathering with her father and stepmother. She received an abundance of food from pal Kelsey Gregg, who is a professional chef.

“You guys probably know this about me, but I’m really into Super Bowl food — possibly even more than the game itself. Surprise, surprise,” the Office alum, 41, said on her Instagram Stories. “My friend Kelsey, who’s a chef, this is the third year in a row that she’s made food for my Super Bowl party. Although, this time, I wasn’t able to have her over, so she just dropped it off. I thought this was, like, a low-key thing since nobody’s coming over — just the people in my pod, which is like my dad and my stepmom.”

Kaling then panned over all the food items she was serving. “We’ve got nachos, chicken tenders, pigs in a blanket. I’m a crudités snob. [We have] the most amazing crudités table. That’s blanched asparagus and hearts of palm. We’re not messing around here,” she continued. “But this is the very best part where Kelsey outdid herself. These are the sauces for the chicken tenders: we have ranch, coconut curry dip, buffalo sauce, hot honey, spicy mustard, jalapeño cilantro dip, obviously ketchup, dijon mustard [and] sriracha aioli.”

Gwen Stefani showed off the veggie snack that her fiancé, Blake Shelton, made from “scratch” on Super Bowl Sunday. “Thank u Blakeeeee,” the Grammy winner, 51, said over her Instagram Stories video.

In addition to showing off the engaged couple’s game day food, the “Make Me Like You” singer posted a throwback video and several photos from her 2003 Super Bowl halftime performance with her band, No Doubt. At the time, the group was joined by Sting and Shania Twain.

Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen posted videos of corn and French fries.​​​​ The businesswoman, 34, panned over to her mother, Vilailuck Teigen, as she helped out in the kitchen.

Aside from her Super Bowl eats, Chrissy took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of herself jamming to The Weeknd’s halftime performance. “I love it! I love The Weeknd,” she said while bobbing her head and singing along to the Canadian crooner’s song, “I Feel It Coming.”

Scroll down to see how other stars celebrated Super Bowl LV with food!