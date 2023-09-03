The Weeknd > The Idol. The Grammy winner’s controversial HBO series may not be getting a second season, but his Blue Bottle coffee collaboration is bringing enough heat on its own.

The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) and his mom, Samra Tesfaye, partnered with the fan-favorite coffee brand to bring to life an Ethiopian blend named specifically for his mother. Samra Origins is an “Ode to Ethiopia,” the tag line reads, and is available in instant multiserve and single serve portions. The Weeknd also released merch to go along with the partnership.

“The jammy fruit flavor and complex sweetness of Ethiopian coffee are at your fingertips,” Blue Bottle Coffee boasts on their website, and it’s true: Whether you live in one of the five states where you can drink Samra Origins in person or you’re looking to order the blend online, you can enjoy the sweet sips from anywhere you are. Bottoms up!

