The Clean Tupperware Hack

In August 2020, a TikToker named @adikempler shared a Tupperware-cleaning hack that actually gets food stains out of the storage containers. All you need to do is fill half of the container with warm water and a few pumps of dish soap. Then, toss in a couple ripped up pieces of paper towel and close the container. Give it a good shake for about a minute and once you open it up and rinse it out, all of the pesky food residue should be gone. See the hack at work here.