The Ice Cube Hack

“Am I just dumb or did nobody else know this either?” TikTok user @4jmjcbitxh asked in a now-viral video. “These little flat spots on ice cube trays are where you’re meant to fill in the water.” In the clip, the user holds up an ice cube tray to the running faucet. Instead of moving the tray from side to side to fill up the wells, she lets the water go onto one of the flat areas of the tray. The result? Instead of splashing all over the place, the liquid streams evenly into the four surrounding ice cube molds. Check out the hack here.