The Wine Tie-Dye Trick

In July 2020, TikTok users discovered a new DIY facet of the tie-dye trend. Apparently, if you take a white shirt, place rubber bands around it in any pattern you like, splash red wine on it and bake in the oven for a bit, you’ll have a colorful new clothing item that will look like it’s been created by a pro. Learn the trendy trick here.