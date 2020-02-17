Breaking Bad

Hank Schrader’s fictional homebrew on the show, Schraderbräu, made the official transition from small screen to store in late 2019. Actor Dean Norris, who portrayed Hank, set up a company called Rust Belt Brewing that signed a licensing agreement with Sony Pictures Consumer Products to brew a Schraderbräu German-style lager at the Figueroa Mountain Brewing facilities in Buellton, California. The beer, which is currently on sale, is “truly silky perfection,” according to Norris.