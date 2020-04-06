No regrets. In a recent video interview discussing everything she eats in a day, model Tyra Banks revealed she’s gained about 30 pounds since appearing on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in May 2019.

“I have a very interesting relationship with food. I have to say that it is one of the most important things in my life,” the former America’s Next Top Model host, 46, told Harper’s Bazaar in a video interview posted on Friday, April 3. “A lot of my personal life, and the things that I like to do and my hobby is food.”

Banks added that she’s partial to finding new restaurants, challenging herself not to visit the same eatery within six months, scouting out food festivals and visiting supper clubs. Food is such an integral part of her life, she noted, that it’s led to a change in her body.

“Right now, you can’t tell because I have on a men’s blazer, [but] I am 25 pounds heavier than I was on the cover of a very famous swimsuit magazine that came out last year,” she dished.

Banks famously made history in May 2019 when she came out of retirement and posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover at the age of 45. That feat came 22 years after the model first appeared on the Sports Illustrated cover and was the first black model to do so.

These days, instead of being extra careful with what she eats, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum said she’s not choosing to deny herself when it comes to food. “It’s like, when you’re tired and you’re working hard, you just go to this fast food and this fast food and this fast food, and you compare the burgers!”

The Tyra’s Beauty Inside & Out author added with a smile: “So I’m 30 pounds heavier and it’ll come off one day, but not today.”

As for what she eats in a day, the model revealed she’s a fan of black coffee, bean chips, sesame bars and more.

The California native even has an “indulgent” habit that involves ordering the same type of cuisine from two different restaurants and comparing the results in an epic taste test. “I do it with my son, I do it with my man, we line it up and then we score the different restaurants with the same item. What happens is, the next time you order, you know where to order from because one of them is always nasty.”

Even though she’s not much of a cook herself, Banks revealed that one of her favorite things to make home is candied bacon coated in a sauce that includes Sriracha, maple syrup, and fresh-ground black pepper.

Scroll down to see what other foods the Coyote Ugly actress eats in a day!