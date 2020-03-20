Sad news for America’s Next Top Model lovers! Tyra Banks’ ModelLand theme park grand opening that was originally scheduled for May 1 is postponed until further notice due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“In light of the recommendations and guidance of federal, state and local government officials and of experts from the WHO and other organizations, we have decided to postpone the opening of ModelLand,” said the 46-year-old in an Instagram statement on Wednesday, March 18.

She added, “We will continue to monitor the situation and determine a new date to open that is appropriate and safe.”

ModelLand is a 21,000-square-foot experience in Santa Monica, California designed for anyone who dreams of living their “modeling fantasy” in front of the camera and on the runway.

Tickets for the one-of-a-kind experience range from $59 for general admission to $1,495 for the “Fantascene dream.” A GA ticket will get you a book of professionally shot photos to show your friends (and maybe casting agents) and the pricier ticket is basically a VIP’s dream-come-true.

A few of the many top-tier ticket perks include a custom-curated row of photos for Instagram, high-fashion designer styling for your pro photoshoot and a curated gift back full of goodies from Banks, just ‘cause.

According to Banks, ModelLand has “been in the making for more than 10 years.” The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star formally announced the attraction in February of 2019 in a statement to WWD.

“It’s my calling to bring modeling to the masses,” the Los Angeles native told the outlet. “I created Top Model to expand the definition of beauty based on my own pain of being told ‘no’ that I couldn’t do something because I’m curvy or I’m black. My empathy for women in general increased through the experience.”

She continued, “And now with ModelLand, I’m taking it 10 steps forward, giving people the opportunity to engage with the elusive world by opening it up to everyone. Men, women, families, all generations can come and enter this model world for a day, have a fun shopping experience and an eventful meal. This will be the first of many.”

