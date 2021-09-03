Amanda Gorman's All-Time Best Beauty Moments: Pics

Amanda Gorman is not-so-quietly becoming a leader in the beauty space. On January 20, 2021 — Inauguration Day — the 23-year-old solidified her status as one of the nation’s leading poets. Besides her captivating words, the California native’s fashion and glam have also become a hot topic of conversation.

One of her most famous beauty moments is the red Prada headband she wore with a high braided bun to recite “The Hill We Climb” in Washington, D.C. But well before that, she was bringing her A-game. Through the years, the activist’s debuted fun pops of eyeshadow in her inner corner and eye-catching hair accessories.

Estée Lauder is among those who have taken notice of the activist’s love of beauty. On Thursday, September 2, the beauty conglomerate named her its first-ever Global Changemaker. Gorman shared the news with her 3.7 million Instagram followers, sharing a photo in which she dons a purple tulle dress and eyeshadow to match.

“I am so proud to announce my partnership with one of the most iconic beauty brands in the world, @esteelauder to bring a new voice to beauty as their first-ever Global Changemaker!” Gorman wrote in the accompanying caption. “I will also work with @esteelaudercompanies to inspire change, beginning with founding WRITING CHANGE, a new philanthropic initiative of The Estée Lauder Companies.”

She continued, “The Estée Lauder Companies will contribute $3 million to support The Writing Change initiative, helping to advance literacy as a pathway to equality, access and social change. It will support grassroots organizations dedicated to literacy both locally and globally. Together we will advance equality and social impact through supporting literacy globally.”

In celebration of Gorman’s activism work and her stellar taste in beauty, Us Weekly rounded up some of Gorman’s best glam moments. Check them out ahead.