A friendship up in flames. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars Heather Gay and Whitney Rose’s friendship may be officially over after season 3 of the Bravo show.

“I’ve been watching the episodes along with America, and every week it seems like we’re digging a deeper, deeper hole to get out of,” Heather, 40, said during an exclusive interview on Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “The problem for me is that I’m kind of redefining a lot of my relationships in my life because I’m becoming a different person. I just feel like I am starting to value the people that are in my life consistently, and that makes it hard for me to look at our friendship.”

She added, “The way that it just disappeared overnight, I feel like our friendship just went up in smoke and I’m not sure how to repair that.”

During the Wednesday, December 14, episode of the Bravo show, Whitney, 36, revealed she is taking a “friend break” from Heather, who seemed utterly confused by the revelation. The two have been at odds over the course of the season after Whitney claimed Heather heard a rumor that Lisa Barlow exchanged sexual favors for Utah Jazz tickets. Lisa denied the rumor, while Heather denied hearing it.

“I still don’t even really understand what I’m doing wrong and, like, how to fix it. I think that I’ve been really frustrated and I’ve done things that are out of character for me when I get really frustrated and kind of pushed to my limit,” Heather admitted to Us. “I don’t want to ever scream at the people I love. I don’t want to ever yell obscenities at anyone and I also just want to be in a good place with everyone in my life, my friends and my dearest friends, of course.”

In October at BravoCon, the Beauty Lab founder reignited her feud with Whitney, claiming during their panel that Whitney “reaches the most” while filming — a comment that she stands behind “100 percent.” At this point, she is not sure there is a future for their friendship.

“I have not heard Whitney even acknowledge anything about the things she said about me,” the Bravo star said to Us. “And the more I hear her say about me in confessionals and behind my back, the harder it is for me to understand how … she ever liked me in the first place, honestly.”