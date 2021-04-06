Here For The Right Reasons >Episode 65

Bachelor Nation’s Eric Bigger Gets Real About Going From ‘Fan Favorite’ to ‘Villain’

By

Eric Bigger joined Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast to reflect on his Bachelor Nation journey, from being a fan favorite on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette to finding himself in the middle of a love triangle on Bachelor in Paradise season 5.

Contestants Who Were in Talks to Be the Bachelor or Bachelorette

Read article

“It’s great to be a fan favorite, right? It’s always great. But to be the villain, ‘Whoa,’” the 33-year-old fitness trainer told Us. “But you see, I had the perspective of a fan favorite [and] I needed the perspective of the villain because [of the] perspective you get from it. And I needed that to bridge the gap, to bring things together and get clarity on not only being a complete person — because we make mistakes — but to really understand the world I’m living in. First TV-wise, and then understand America — people love you, they hate you, they love you, they hate you.”

Eric Bigger Gets Real About Going From Bachelor Fan Favorite Villain
Eric Bigger. Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Eric was the second runner-up on Rachel’s season 13 of The Bachelorette in 2017, a title he had no idea he was in the running for at the time. In the end, the attorney picked (and married) Bryan Abasolo over Peter Kraus.

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo's Relationship Timeline

Read article

“We knew first day, first week [that Rachel was going to pick Bryan],” Eric told Us. “Bryan was the oldest, I think he [was] 37, so that was one key factor. Two, you know, he got the first impression rose. And then as the show went on, we always knew him and Peter were top two, we just knew it, like, all the guys in the house. … I don’t think I knew I was gonna be top anything. I was kind of confused coming in. I was uncomfortable, trying to figure everything out.”

Eric later appeared on Bachelor Winter Games, but quickly learned he wasn’t ready to look for love again.

“I discovered, like, emotionally, I just wasn’t there,” he told Us of the Olympics-themed spinoff, which aired in February 2018. “I needed that experience to check-in, and I wasn’t meant to be there.”

Several months later, he went to Mexico to film season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. After finding a connection with Angela Amezcua, he came under fire for taking interest in newcomer Cassandra Ferguson after telling Angela he was “all in” on their romance.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Who Are Still Together

Read article

“Sometimes, you can get in some hot water,” he told Us before opening up about the producers. “I had a situation where I was trusting the coach. But the coach wasn’t trusting the player. I’m like, ‘Bro, look, I’m in the playing field, like, I’m telling you play-by-play what’s really going on.’ And they’re like, ‘No, no, just trust us.’ I followed them and then the show came out. And I knew it. … It wasn’t about me making a decision, right? It’s about how I made a decision.”

For more from Eric, including who he thinks should appear on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, listen to Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.

Episode 64

Jade Roper: I Wish I Was 'More Empowered' on 'Bachelor' About ‘Playboy’ Pics
Six years after Bachelor Nation met Jade Roper on season 19 of The Bachelor, she reflected on her most memorable moments — including telling Chris Soules that she posed for Playboy — on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right...
Flip podcast card

Episode 63

Sydney Lotuaco Recalls Bachelor Colton Underwood Playing 'Favorites'
Sydney Lotuaco was one of several contestants who quit Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor — and she recently recalled her time on season 23 of the ABC series during Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons”...
Flip podcast card

Episode 62

‘Bachelor’ Resort President Spills Secrets: What You Didn't See on TV
Straight from the source! Maggie Hardy Knox, the owner and president of Nemacolin, joined Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast to reveal everything she witnessed after Matt James’ season of The Bachelor...
Flip podcast card

Episode 61

Bri Springs Confirms ‘After the Final Rose’ Attendance: What You Didn’t See
Season 25 of The Bachelor may be over, but the revelations keep coming. Bri Springs joined Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast to share her thoughts on Matt James’ finale and After the Final Rose —...
Flip podcast card

Episode 60

'ATFR' Host Emmanuel Acho: Matt and Rachael Have an 'Incredible Connection'
Matt James’ historic — and controversial — season of The Bachelor is winding down as the season 25 finale and After the Final Rose special is set to air on Monday, March 15, and Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons”...
Flip podcast card