Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Dale Moss Split Fact vs Fiction

He-said, she-said. Us Weekly is breaking down Clare Crawley and Dale Moss’ messy split on a bonus episode of the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.

Us confirmed earlier this month that there were “serious issues” in Clare and Dale’s relationship that the Bachelorette season 16 couple was trying to “work through.” The 32-year-old former football player subsequently revealed that they pulled the plug on their five-month engagement.

“I wanted [to] share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he wrote on Tuesday, January 19, via Instagram. “We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time.”

Two days later, Clare, 39, admitted she was “crushed” by the breakup, and alleged that Dale shared the news without her knowledge.

“I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this,” she wrote on Thursday, January 21. “This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this. … Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart. I may not have the answers, but I do know this — I will continue to show up, stand by my word and be committed to love.”

According to an insider, Clare and Dale quietly split after a getaway to La Jolla, California, earlier this month. Another source told Us that their relationship “caused friction” with his “friends and family.”

Following the split news, the athlete has been accused of being unfaithful to Clare, which a source close to Dale denied to Us. “There is zero truth to any cheating rumors,” the source said. “Dale was faithful the entire time he was dating Clare. He never cheated on her.”

Dale’s alleged “mystery woman” New York City real estate agent Eleonora Srugo has also denied that she had an affair with the Bachelorette contestant.

