Matt James had enough of the drama during the Monday, February 1, episode of The Bachelor — and he joined Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast to discuss the biggest pot-stirrer of them all: “Queen” Victoria Larson.

“I can only speak to my experience. And I think that if I was in her shoes, I would try to get to the core of why I treat people that way,” the 29-year-old Wake Forest graduate said of the 28-year-old contestant. “Or say the things that I do so that I can better understand myself and I don’t project that on to the next person that I’m with. Because she has a lot of love to give. And if she can get past the things that she’s dealing with now, then she’ll be fine.”

Matt eliminated Victoria, who has been stirring up trouble since her arrival in the January 4 premiere, during Monday’s episode. While some fans think he kept her around for several weeks because producers made him, Matt told Us that he didn’t feel “any pressure” from production.

“I just feel like every time you interact with someone, you have to make a decision based off what is being presented to you,” he told Us. “And when that new information was being presented to me — that there was name-calling and hurtful things being said about other people in the house — when that was brought to my attention, then it’s no longer about me and you. It’s about how you are affecting everybody else. So, you know, that’s an unfortunate way to have to handle sending somebody home. But when you do something like that, it kind of makes my job easier, because it’s not something I’m going to stand for.”

After Victoria didn’t get a rose during Monday’s ceremony, she refused to hug Matt and walked out.

“I had dealt with so much at that point, I couldn’t have been less fazed,” he told Us of her hasty departure. “I had nothing left to give at that point.”

While one of Victoria’s issues with the other women in the house stemmed from five new contestants arriving during the January 25 episode, Matt said he’s done hearing about the issue.

“I think the message there was that regardless of when you came or didn’t come, you’re here, and it doesn’t matter,” he told Us. “To me what matters is our conversations, our connections, and if I could see a future with you.”

When asked whether he gave late additions Brittany Galvin and Ryan Claytor roses first during Monday’s rose ceremony to make a point to the other ladies, Matt said yes.

“Why I chose to make a statement like that, to let people know that’s not going to be tolerated,” he said. “And moving forward, we’re going to be moving different.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.