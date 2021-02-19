Here For The Right Reasons >Episode 54

While some members of Bachelor Nation may be celebrating Clare Crawley and Dale Moss’ reunion, Eleonora Srugo is less than impressed. As discussed on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, the woman who was accused of having an affair with Moss threw shade at him via Instagram as the Bachelorette season 16 stars were spotted all over Florida.

“You bought Kardashian hips to get the likes of Dale? He’s nothing special and has no money,” one social media user commented on one of Srugo’s recent Instagram posts. She fired back on Thursday, February 19, “Preach, girl. [I] didn’t pay for my hips, got it from my mama. Def never used them for that punks. ‘Has no money’ may be the only factual part of this comment.”

After another user commented, “That’s some very vibrant moss behind you,” a second person added, “Yeah, kinda reminds me of like … Dale?”

Srugo fired back: “Much more beautiful, no?”

Moss and Srugo were accused of having an inappropriate relationship in January after Us Weekly broke the news that the Bachelorette season 16 couple called off their engagement. The real estate agent denied cheating with Moss, telling Us that they were just friends, and sources close to the former athlete also denied he was ever unfaithful to Crawley.

Moss and Crawley sparked reunion speculation earlier this month after they were seen holding hands in Florida. The following day, the duo were spotted cozying up on a dinner date.

“She had her hands on him — like, on his lap — and he had his hands on her,” an onlooker told Us of the Wednesday, February 17, outing to Rosebud’s Steak & Seafood House in Osprey, Florida. “One-hundred percent, they looked like a couple. They looked very happy together. They were sitting in a round booth and they sat right next to each other the whole entire time. A lot of people dining at the same time all knew who they were, so they would stop by and say hi and ask them questions. They were very nice people. They’re definitely in love.”

As speculation continued, Us exclusively confirmed on Friday, February 19, that Crawley and Dale were giving things another shot.

“Dale has been pretty secretive with friends when they’re asking if he’s back with Clare, but it’s obvious to everyone that they’re back together,” the insider said. “They’re just figuring things out and enjoying spending time together.”

