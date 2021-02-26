Women Tell All Preview What to Expect When Matt’s Contestants Reunite

It’s likely season 25 of The Bachelor will continue to make headlines after Matt James reunites with 15 of his contestants for The Bachelor: Women Tell All on Monday, March 1 — and Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast is previewing what viewers can expect from the special.

The official description reads: “15 women return to relive the romance and rehash the rivalries from their journeys to find love. Some may seek forgiveness while others take a stand, but everyone will have the opportunity to speak their piece, including the Bachelor himself, Matt James. Among other reunions, Serena [Pitt] and Matt will face each other for the first time since her emotional hometown date exit. This pre-taped special takes all the emotion and sprinkles in hilarious bloopers as well as an exclusive sneak peek at the remainder of the season.”

In photos shared by ABC, it’s confirmed Serena P., Anna Redman, MJ Snyder, Mari Pepin, Pieper James, Chelsea Vaughn, Victoria Larson, Serena Chew, Katie Thurston, Kit Keenan, Jessenia Cruz, Khaylah Epps, Ryan Claytor, Abigail Heringer and Brittany Galvin are all in attendance. Noticeably missing from the group is Sarah Trott, who was involved in the drama during the early episodes of the season.

The Women Tell All was taped in California on February 4, five days before Chris Harrison’s headline-making interview about finalist Rachael Kirkconnell. During his chat with Rachel Lindsay on Extra, the host confirmed that some “social issues” were addressed at the taping. Rachael, who came under fire for resurfaced photos of her at an “Old South”-themed frat party, wasn’t in attendance as she’s still in the running for Matt’s heart (along with Michelle Young and Bri Springs). After Harrison came under fire for defending Rachael’s past actions during his Extra interview, he announced he was “stepping aside” from the franchise for a “period of time” and wouldn’t be at the upcoming After the Final Rose finale taping.

Both Harrison and Rachael have since apologized for their actions.

While other reports previously claimed that the season 17 Bachelorette would be announced at the Women Tell All, the network has yet to finalize plans for their next lead.

For more Bachelor Nation news, including a complete breakdown of rumors regarding season 17 of The Bachelorette and an update on the controversy surrounding Rachael, listen to Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.