Matt James’ historic — and controversial — season of The Bachelor is winding down as the season 25 finale and After the Final Rose special is set to air on Monday, March 15, and Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast is breaking down what Bachelor Nation can expect from the three-hour finale.

During the two-hour finale on Monday night, Rachael Kirkconnell and Michelle Young will meet Matt’s mother, Patty, and his brother, John.

“As the landmark 25th season comes to a close, the two final women will meet Matt’s family and enjoy one last date before he hands out the final rose,” the ABC press release reads. “After all this, Matt’s mind seems made up, but when a shocking last-minute development threatens to alter the course of his entire journey, will he give in to his fears or let his heart lead the way?”

After Matt, 29, makes his choice, he will come face to face with both Rachael, 24, and Michelle, 27. The three of them will also chat with Emmanuel Acho, who stepped in as host after Chris Harrison came under fire for his defense of Rachael’s past racially insensitive actions.

The official description for the one-hour special reads: “On-air personality and bestselling author Emmanuel Acho hosts an emotional and impactful evening featuring touching reunions, heart-wrenching confrontations and powerful one-on-one talks with the final women as well as the Bachelor himself, Matt James. Plus – just when you thought the twists and turns were finished – a shocking announcement that will have Bachelor Nation talking, all on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose.”

The Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man author weighed in on Matt’s final two during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“Rachael is dealing with all of this racially tense controversy, so that would kind of obviously skew my decision as a Black man if I already knew about said controversy,” he told Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, March 10. ”But what I think is so interesting is watching both of the love connections play out. I think Matt and Rachael have an incredible connection, just affection. Matt admitted that he’s falling for Rachael first.”

Acho added: ”And Michelle and Matt, they really vibe, and we saw it and continue to see it over the course of the season. I can’t speak for Matt. But I’m excited to watch it play out.”