Watch With Us! >Episode 112

Jade Catta-Preta Recalls Feeling ‘Unrepresented’ as a Comedian, Details Returning to ‘The Soup’ Amid the Pandemic

Finding her place — and moving on in. Jade Catta-Preta can’t wait to get back to work on The Soup, mostly because she loves her job. However, just like everyone else in the world, she had to hit pause in March.

From TV Shows to Music Festivals: How Coronavirus Is Affecting Hollywood

Read article

 

“March 16, I think we were supposed to film our sixth episode. I was really getting in the groove. I was like, ‘Yeah! Nothing can stop us.’ And then, like, everything has. At first, we tried to do these little sips of Soup from our house,” the host, 36, says exclusively on the Thursday, July 30, episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast. “But unlike any other commentary show, it’s a scripted show. There is a lot of thought that’s being put into each clip and the things that I say. We want to kind of create a bigger universe, unlike all the older soups, so we decided to wait until we could get back into the studio.”

Jade Catta-Preta Returning The Soup Comedian
Jade Catta-Preta Matthew Misisco/E! Entertainment

This week, the show’s second episode back aired and although she’s now speaking to an empty studio — “it’s kind of nice to feel that kind intimacy,” she admits — things are back to business as usual.

For Catta-Preta, the Soup gig was a dream job that she landed after 12 years of doing stand-up comedy in Los Angeles. However, it was important to her from the start that it not be a show about making fun of others.

Funniest Women in Hollywood

Read article

“I’ve never been that kind of female comic that’s like, ‘I’m a female, and I do comedy!’ But you know, I view the world differently as a cis gender man. I’m open about my sexuality. I’m extremely open about my nationality. I wasn’t born and raised in America. So, I want the show to kind of be inclusive. I don’t really want to poke fun,” the Brazil native says. “That’s never really been my type of comedy where I kind of put people down. … I kind of want to like bring people up and I want people to feel included in the joke.”

Although she doesn’t really enjoy watching standup, the actress has done it long enough to know what to discuss and what’s off-limits, in her opinion.

Best Dressed TV Show Hosts

Read article

“I really don’t like making people feel like s–t. Honestly, it’s never been my style. I remember watching comedy really early on, and every joke was, like, putting women down,” she says. “I kind of started to get drunk a little bit, and I heckled! Don’t tell any my comic friends. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I just felt so unrepresented. I really, honestly did. It felt so uneven. Like every joke was always about the same kind of people being made fun of.”

For more from Catta-Preta and more exclusive TV news and interviews, subscribe to our “Watch With Us” podcast.

The Soup airs on E! Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

Episode 111

How the Biggest First Responder TV Shows Plan to Handle COVID-19
Art imitating life. When the most popular first responder shows return in the fall (or for some, even later), things will look very different. Earlier this week, Grey’s Anatomy boss Krista Vernoff revealed that season 17...
Flip podcast card

Episode 110

A 9-Hour Bus Ride, a Scary Fall and More! Inside 'The Challenge' Finale
Warning: This story contains spoilers from The Challenge: Total Madness finale. When T.J. Lavin said that season 35 of The Challenge was Total Madness, the finale was what he was referring to. The group had to trek 12 miles...
Flip podcast card

Episode 109

'Biggest Loser' Trainer Erica Lugo: I Get Shamed by Fitness Influencers
Ignoring the hate — or at least trying to. The Biggest Loser trainer Erica Lugo has been through the wringer over the last few years of her life. She lost 160 pounds, became a trainer and opened her own gym, found out she...
Flip podcast card

Episode 108

MTV's Mark Long Details Pitch for All OGs 'Challenge': Who's In, Who's Out?
Mark Long is ready to get back to The Challenge! After making his debut on the first-ever season of Road Rules in 1995, Long, 49, went on to compete on five seasons of The Challenge — winning two — and cohosted a season....
Flip podcast card

Episode 107

'I'll Be Gone in the Dark' Doc Could Help Solve Another Unsolved Murder
Diving deeper. That’s exactly what Liz Garbus did when adapting Michelle McNamara‘s book, I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer, into a six-part docuseries for HBO. The...
Flip podcast card