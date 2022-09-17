Avoid Hair Damage With the Best Curling Irons for Fine Hair

But just because you rock fine hair doesn’t mean you can’t have fabulous curls! You just need to pick out the right iron. And that’s where we come in! We’ve rounded up the top-rated curling irons of 2022 on the market so that you can find the perfect one for your hair type and needs.
These irons will ensure that your hair is healthy and damage-free while also giving you the gorgeous, head-turning curls you crave. So, what are you waiting for?
Comparing the Top Curling Wands of 2022
Conair OhSoKind Fine Hair Curling Iron – Best Overall
Featuring high-quality construction and advanced technology, this is a must-have for anyone with fine hair who wants to achieve salon-worthy results at home. Because you can be sure that your purchase is backed by a brand you can trust, along with its excellent features, this is the best overall curling iron for fine hair on our list.
- Five heat settings for all types of hair
- Soft silicone edges grip hair gently
- Silicone clip ensures hair stays in place
- Clip doesn’t work well with short hair
Terviiix Bubble Curling Iron – Best Temperature Control
This curling iron for fine hair features six temperature settings to meet the needs of all hair types, a fast PTC heater for quick and easy styling, and an excellent tip design for safety and convenience. This curler also boasts a dual voltage design perfect for international travel, ensuring you can have the ideal curls anywhere you want.
- Oil-infused ceramic barrel
- Six temperature settings
- Cool tip design for safety and convenience
- A little difficult to use
BaBylissPRO Nano Curling Iron – Salon Treatment
This curler features a ceramic barrel infused with titanium, ensuring maximum heat transfer and preventing hair from snagging. The digital temperature control lets you find the perfect setting for your hair type, while the instant heat recovery system keeps the barrel at a consistent temperature. And, because it has an 8-foot professional swivel cord, this pick prevents tangling and ensures easy maneuverability.
- Titanium-infused barrel for maximum heat transfer
- Digital temperature control
- Instant heat recovery system
- Includes storage sleeve and glove
- Short barrel isn’t ideal for longer hair
Hot Tools Pro Gold Curling Iron – Most Stylish
Even better, this curling iron for fine hair comes equipped with a foldaway safety stand that allows for easy storage and an 8-foot tangle-free swivel cord so you can easily (and comfortably) curl your hair. Not to mention, it’s the perfect tool to use as a traditional curling iron or as a wand.
- Available in multiple sizes
- Foldaway safety stand
- Locks in moisture
- Ideal for all hair types
- Doesn’t get hot quickly enough
Furiden Mini Curling Iron – Easiest To Use
Equipped with dual voltage, this travel-friendly curling iron for fine hair is perfect for packing in your suitcase. So whether you’re headed on a beach vacation or a business trip, you can take your style with you!
- Super easy to use
- Dual voltage for travel
- Provides smooth and shiny results
- 360-degree swivel cord that prevents tangles
- Ceramic plates can snag on hair
Buying Guide: Curling Irons for Fine Hair
What Is a Curling Iron for Fine Hair?
A curling iron for fine hair is a styling tool that uses controlled heat to style your hair into fancy curls. It typically has a narrower barrel than a standard curling iron, which helps to create tighter, more defined curls. This also means less surface area is in contact with the hair, which can help minimize damage. Curling irons for fine hair may also have adjustable heat settings to further prevent damage.
Uses of a Curling Iron for Fine Hair
Adds volume to the hair
Fine hair is often limp and doesn’t hold curls well, but a curling iron helps give your hair some extra body. Just wrap sections of your hair around the barrel, starting at the roots. Hold for a few seconds, then release.
Makes roots appear thicker
For a head of fine hair, the roots are often the thinnest part. Thankfully, a curling iron for fine hair can help give the appearance of thicker roots. First, curl your hair away from your face. Then, use your fingers to backcomb the roots. Finally, mist with hairspray to lock in the volumized look.
Helps hair look fuller
No one wants lifeless hair. A curling iron for fine hair can give your locks some extra body and shine. Just wrap sections of your hair around the barrel, starting at the roots, hold it for a few seconds, then release.
Prevents hair from burning
Heat damage is one of the biggest concerns when using any kind of heat styling tool; however, a curler is different. The ceramic barrels distribute heat evenly, so your hair doesn’t get damaged from too much heat in one spot, and the lower temperature settings on most curling irons make it even less likely that you’ll harm your hair.
Picking a Curling Iron for Fine Hair
Temperature range
First of all, you need to determine what kind of heat settings you’ll require from your curling iron. If you have very fine hair, you might want to avoid irons that get too hot, as this can damage your hair. If you opt for a lower temperature, you’ll be able to protect your hair as it’ll be hot enough to curl it, but not damage it.
Interchangeable attachments
Some curling irons for fine hair come with interchangeable attachments so you can swap out the barrel for a different size. This can be handy if you want to create both large and small curls or if you want to experiment with different styles. If you want to try this, look for an iron that comes with at least two different barrels.
Handle
The curling iron’s handle is also important to consider. Some people prefer an ergonomic design that is easy to grip, while others prefer a more traditional design. It comes down to personal preference, so try out a few different models to see which one feels best in your hand.
Control settings
Additionally, you will want to consider the control settings. Some models have a simple on/off switch, while others have more advanced features such as temperature control and a timer. If you are new to curling your hair, you might want to start with a simple model and then upgrade to one with more features once you get the hang of it.
Ease of use
Heat tools can be tricky to use, so you will want to ensure that the curling iron you choose is easy to operate. Look for an iron with clear instructions and markings so you know what temperature you are setting it. Additionally, look for one with a long cord so you have plenty of room to move around.
Wattage
A curling iron for fine hair’s wattage is also essential to consider. Higher wattage means the curling iron will heat up faster, which can be handy if you are in a hurry, but it also means that the curling iron can get hotter. So, exercise caution if you have fine hair.
Tips for Styling Fine Hair
- Start with clean, dry hair. This seems like a no-brainer, but it’s really important. If your hair is dirty or even slightly damp, it won’t hold a curl as well.
- Use a small barrel curling iron for fine hair. A smaller barrel will give you tighter, more defined curls.
- Take small sections of hair. This will help you get a better curl. If you try to curl large sections, you’ll end up with looser, more undefined curls.
- Use a light-hold hairspray. Heavy products can easily weigh fine hair down; a light-hold hairspray will help keep your curls in place without weighing them down.
- Don’t overdo it. It’s easy to get carried away when you’re curling your hair. If you curl it too much, it will look frizzy and damaged. So, take it easy and don’t overdo it!
