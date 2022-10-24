Best Butterfly Hair Clips for Hair Styling

Types of Butterfly Hair Clips

This buying guide contains all of the information you need to know before purchasing high-quality butterfly hair clips for yourself.

Butterfly hair clips come in three different sizes: small, mini and medium. They are not as significant as other jaw clips because they are used for hair decoration. They differ slightly due to their different wing colors and styles.

Wings style

Depending on the shape of the wings, butterfly hair clips are designed differently. Butterfly hair clips are usually designed to resemble real butterfly wings and are commonly made in three styles.

Monarch-style wings: A monarch butterfly has deep orange wings with a black outline. Butterfly clips with monarch wings have bilateral symmetry on both sides.

Papilio Ulysses style wings: Swallowtail butterflies are another name for these butterflies. The lower part of their wings has a tail-like structure. Butterfly clips in this style have tails on the underside of the wing.

Parantica-style wings: These butterfly wings are modeled after the Parantica butterfly. Their ending wings are slightly longer but narrower.

What To Look For in a Butterfly Hair Clip

Material

Butterfly hair clips are made of strong plastic, resin or metallic material. Resin is lightweight but more durable than plastic because it is made of a viscous solid plant-based substance.

Metallic butterfly hair clips last longer, but they are also heavier than plastic and resin. Check the sharpness of the teeth, as some metallic teeth have sharper edges that can damage the scalp.

Some butterfly hair clips also have paper cotton wings attached to the alloy body. Although paper cotton is a strong material, it may not feel so when touched. Paper cotton gives the wings of butterfly clips a realistic appearance.

Size

The size of the butterfly clip is important. The size of the clip reflects its beauty and can determine how well it will hold the section of hair.

For accentuating hairstyle: With an opening width of 1.2 inches, the teeth size should be at least 0.2 inches in length to provide a firm grip on hair sections.

For small hair sections: Small sections will be held in place by the opening width of at least 1.2 inches. Butterfly clips should be no more than 0.6 to 0.8 inches in length and 0.7 inches in width to avoid being too noticeable in small hair sections.

For clipping the hair together: A medium-sized butterfly clip with a 1-inch wing size and a mouth opening of 1 to 1.2 inches will work best for clipping together a relatively bigger hair section.

Functions

All butterfly hair clips have a metallic spring that opens the jaw to allow for hair grip. A good jaw can hold long hair sections, braids or small hair sections.

Butterfly hair clips can be used to decorate any type of hair, whether thick, thin, long or short. These clips come in a variety of colors, styles and shapes. They can complement a variety of hairstyles, whether you want a retro look, a fresh or delicate look, or a mysterious Halloween hairstyle.

Butterfly Clip Buying Tips

Before buying butterfly hair clips, make sure to consider the following factors: