Best Butterfly Hair Clips for Hair Styling

Comparing the Finest Butterfly Hair Clips of 2022
EAONE Butterfly Hair Clip – Best Overall
With their easy-to-open metal spring and good quality non-slip material, these butterfly hair clips fit well on hair. This pick received our best overall award because it complements a wide range of hairstyles and hair types.
- Clips are of durable construction
- Available in multiple colors
- Have a rust-resistant finish
- Suitable for all ages
- Useless for clipping hair due to size
Boao Glitter Butterfly Hair Clip – Best Style
- Compliments a variety of hairstyles
- Has a sturdy frame
- Decorative and beautiful colors
- Strong hair grip
- Paper cotton fabric is not very sturdy
Bantoye Mini Butterfly Hair Clip – Value for Money
- Suitable for all ages
- Available in assorted colors
- Has no-slip design
- Massive value pack
- Not suitable for big hair sections
XIEHE Mini Butterfly Hair Clip – Best Colors
- Variety of colors
- Beautiful monarch wings
- Suitable for small hair sections
- Not very sturdy
Tiweio Pastel Butterfly Hair Clip – Best Material
- Twelve gradient colors to choose from
- Has a sturdy body
- Made from non-slip material
- Not suitable for very small hair section
Buying Guide: Butterfly Hair Clips
Types of Butterfly Hair Clips
Butterfly hair clips come in three different sizes: small, mini and medium. They are not as significant as other jaw clips because they are used for hair decoration. They differ slightly due to their different wing colors and styles.
Wings style
Depending on the shape of the wings, butterfly hair clips are designed differently. Butterfly hair clips are usually designed to resemble real butterfly wings and are commonly made in three styles.
Monarch-style wings: A monarch butterfly has deep orange wings with a black outline. Butterfly clips with monarch wings have bilateral symmetry on both sides.
Papilio Ulysses style wings: Swallowtail butterflies are another name for these butterflies. The lower part of their wings has a tail-like structure. Butterfly clips in this style have tails on the underside of the wing.
Parantica-style wings: These butterfly wings are modeled after the Parantica butterfly. Their ending wings are slightly longer but narrower.
What To Look For in a Butterfly Hair Clip
Material
Butterfly hair clips are made of strong plastic, resin or metallic material. Resin is lightweight but more durable than plastic because it is made of a viscous solid plant-based substance.
Metallic butterfly hair clips last longer, but they are also heavier than plastic and resin. Check the sharpness of the teeth, as some metallic teeth have sharper edges that can damage the scalp.
Some butterfly hair clips also have paper cotton wings attached to the alloy body. Although paper cotton is a strong material, it may not feel so when touched. Paper cotton gives the wings of butterfly clips a realistic appearance.
Size
The size of the butterfly clip is important. The size of the clip reflects its beauty and can determine how well it will hold the section of hair.
For accentuating hairstyle: With an opening width of 1.2 inches, the teeth size should be at least 0.2 inches in length to provide a firm grip on hair sections.
For small hair sections: Small sections will be held in place by the opening width of at least 1.2 inches. Butterfly clips should be no more than 0.6 to 0.8 inches in length and 0.7 inches in width to avoid being too noticeable in small hair sections.
For clipping the hair together: A medium-sized butterfly clip with a 1-inch wing size and a mouth opening of 1 to 1.2 inches will work best for clipping together a relatively bigger hair section.
Functions
All butterfly hair clips have a metallic spring that opens the jaw to allow for hair grip. A good jaw can hold long hair sections, braids or small hair sections.
Butterfly hair clips can be used to decorate any type of hair, whether thick, thin, long or short. These clips come in a variety of colors, styles and shapes. They can complement a variety of hairstyles, whether you want a retro look, a fresh or delicate look, or a mysterious Halloween hairstyle.
Butterfly Clip Buying Tips
Before buying butterfly hair clips, make sure to consider the following factors:
- Open the mouth of a butterfly clip to check its quality. Butterfly hair clips with a high-quality spring open easily. The harder the spring, the more easily it will break.
- Choose colors that complement a wide range of hairstyles and outfits. Butterfly clips are available in matte, jelly, pastel and glitter finishes.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!