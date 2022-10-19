Color Your Hair With the Best Demi-Permanent Hair Dyes

What To Consider When Buying Demi-Permanent Hair Dye

Coverage

Demi-permanent hair dye is very popular because of its many beneficial properties, especially when compared with other kinds of hair dyes. But due to their high demand, there are several options to pick from on the market. With this guide, you’ll learn everything you need to know about demi-permanent hair dyes and be able to make a well-informed decision about your hair-coloring needs. Let’s take a look!

Demi-permanent hair dyes only provide moderate coverage. If you’re looking for full coverage, permanent hair dyes are a better option, especially if you’re hoping to cover up gray hair or if you’re looking for a more dramatic color transformation.

Gentleness

If you’re concerned about damaging your hair with hair dye, you don’t need to worry about that with demi dyes. Look for ones that specify that they won’t mess with your hair’s pH, porosity, or natural curl pattern.

Maintenance

Think about how you plan to style your hair and how often you plan to wash it. Keep in mind that demi-permanent dyes will wash out after 20 to 24 washes. One of the main properties of demi dyes is that they don’t last as long as permanent dyes. If you’re hoping for long-lasting coverage, you’ll have to keep buying (and applying) demi dye every two months or so. You also won’t be able to style your hair with heat as often because that will make the color fade faster.

Longevity

Think about how long you want the color to last. If you want it to last longer, but want to minimize damage, wash your hair less (two to three times per week), avoid using shampoos and conditioners with sulfates in them, and avoid washing with chlorinated water. Both sulfates and chlorine strip the dye off your hair quickly. Other things you should avoid are excessive exposure to UV rays, hot showers, and styling with heat.

Who Is Demi-Permanent Hair Dye For?

If you’re someone who’s keen on trying all the latest hair color trends then demi-permanent hair dye is for you. Even if you end up with a color you don’t particularly like, after just 24 shampoos you’ll be back to your starting hair color

If you feel like your hair needs a bit of a boost because it’s been lacking that natural shine and healthy glow, then demi-permanent hair dye is an easy and affordable way to give your strands a new and refreshing look.

If you want to color your gray hair without damaging your hair, a demi-permanent hair dye is the right choice. If you have up to 25% or less of gray hair, these dyes can blend the gray strands into the highlights. It’s also great for those looking to go darker because this type of hair dye doesn’t contain bleach or hydrogen peroxide, which lightens the hair.

Semi-Permanent vs. Demi-Permanent vs. Permanent

Semi-permanent hair dye is a hair color option that is ammonia-free and works by coating the strands of your hair with color. This type can last up to eight hair washes. Permanent hair dye contains ammonia and penetrates the strands, leaving you with a longer-lasting color. Demi-permanent hair dye falls in between the two.

Demi-permanent hair dye is mostly ammonia-free and contains a developer, which allows it to penetrate the outermost cuticle of the hair. Because of this property, it’s able to last longer than semi-permanent options, but not as long as permanent options because it doesn’t completely penetrate the hair shaft.