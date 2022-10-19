Color Your Hair With the Best Demi-Permanent Hair Dyes

Most people prefer to leave the task of coloring their hair up to the professionals because they’re scared of the damage they might do if they attempt to do it themselves. Regardless of where and how you choose to color your hair, the products you use are of the utmost importance. With demi-permanent hair dyes, you can try a bunch of different colors with minimal damage and without the fear of being stuck with a color you don’t like for too long.
If you’ve ever wondered what a demi-permanent color is, how you should use it, and which ones you should get to suit your hair type, read through our guide below. In it, we’ve listed some of the finest demi-permanent hair dyes of 2022.
Comparing the Top Demi-Permanent Hair Dyes of 2022
Ion Demi-Permanent Hair Dye – Best Overall
The high-quality formula of this hair dye combines ingredients of the finest quality with strong, high-tech compounds to give you beautiful-looking and fade-resistant color. This hair dye’s formula is paraphenylenediamine-free (PPD-free). It enriches your hair with hyaluronic acid, pequi oil, argan oil, and various botanicals to nourish and strengthen your hair from within. Despite all these characteristics, the dye is super gentle on hair because it contains no bleaching agents. It will leave your hair feeling stronger, softer, and looking full of life. We’ve chosen this demi-permanent hair dye as our best overall choice because of its temporary coloring effects without negatively affecting the health of your hair.
- Long-lasting and fade-resistant
- Contains soothing argan and pequi oil
- Very gentle on hair
- Easily covers up gray hair
- Color is different than what’s advertised
Clairol Demi-Permanent Hair Dye – Most Gentle Formula
This product is completely free of ammonia and added parabens. It’s also guaranteed to last up to 28 washes. This dye will give you a great color without requiring a long-term commitment.
- Made of 80% naturally derived ingredients
- Contains coconut oil and aloe vera
- Free of ammonia and parabens
- Gentle and suitable for all hair types
- Lasts up to 28 washes
- May leave hair feeling slightly greasy
Wella Demi-Permanent Hair Dye – Most Pigmented
This hair dye is super pigmented and will touch every single strand of hair on your head. It also contains a bunch of conditioning ingredients that will soothe damaged cuticles to leave your hair feeling refreshed, bouncy, and healthy.
- Includes a pleasant, floral fragrance
- Super pigmented for maximum coverage
- Does not leave behind any brassy tones
- Lasts up to 24 washes
- Contains hydrating conditioning agents
- Runny and slightly difficult to use
RAW Demi-Permanent Hair Dye – Longest-lasting
This PPD-free formula will restore your natural hair color, shine, and vibrancy. This hair dye is super long-lasting, which means that you won’t need to use any inhibitors or activators to keep your color looking vibrant for longer. All you need to do is apply the product directly to your hair to get an intense color along with a brilliant shine. Even if it slightly fades, your hair will still look attractive and healthy.
- Free of sulfates, parabens, and ammonia
- Long-lasting vibrant color
- Safe and cruelty-free formula
- Lasts between 16 to 30 washes
- Color may be darker than advertised
N’ RAGE Demi-Permanent Hair Dye – Most Vibrant
This dye’s formula contains a keratin-enhanced complex that will provide you with a long-lasting, gorgeous shine. The ingredients also include hydrolyzed quinoa, which contains essential proteins and amino acids that allow the dye to bind to the hair. You’ll also find that this dye reduces breakage and split ends, so the final result will leave your strands looking soft and silky. This color will last anywhere from three to six weeks depending on how often you wash your hair.
- Contains verbascum flower extract
- Anti-inflammatory formula
- Completely vegan and cruelty-free
- Highly pigmented and absorbs quickly
- Color may not last very long
Buying Guide: Demi-Permanent Hair Dye
What To Consider When Buying Demi-Permanent Hair Dye
Coverage
Demi-permanent hair dyes only provide moderate coverage. If you’re looking for full coverage, permanent hair dyes are a better option, especially if you’re hoping to cover up gray hair or if you’re looking for a more dramatic color transformation.
Gentleness
If you’re concerned about damaging your hair with hair dye, you don’t need to worry about that with demi dyes. Look for ones that specify that they won’t mess with your hair’s pH, porosity, or natural curl pattern.
Maintenance
Think about how you plan to style your hair and how often you plan to wash it. Keep in mind that demi-permanent dyes will wash out after 20 to 24 washes. One of the main properties of demi dyes is that they don’t last as long as permanent dyes. If you’re hoping for long-lasting coverage, you’ll have to keep buying (and applying) demi dye every two months or so. You also won’t be able to style your hair with heat as often because that will make the color fade faster.
Longevity
Think about how long you want the color to last. If you want it to last longer, but want to minimize damage, wash your hair less (two to three times per week), avoid using shampoos and conditioners with sulfates in them, and avoid washing with chlorinated water. Both sulfates and chlorine strip the dye off your hair quickly. Other things you should avoid are excessive exposure to UV rays, hot showers, and styling with heat.
Who Is Demi-Permanent Hair Dye For?
If you’re someone who’s keen on trying all the latest hair color trends then demi-permanent hair dye is for you. Even if you end up with a color you don’t particularly like, after just 24 shampoos you’ll be back to your starting hair color
If you feel like your hair needs a bit of a boost because it’s been lacking that natural shine and healthy glow, then demi-permanent hair dye is an easy and affordable way to give your strands a new and refreshing look.
If you want to color your gray hair without damaging your hair, a demi-permanent hair dye is the right choice. If you have up to 25% or less of gray hair, these dyes can blend the gray strands into the highlights. It’s also great for those looking to go darker because this type of hair dye doesn’t contain bleach or hydrogen peroxide, which lightens the hair.
Semi-Permanent vs. Demi-Permanent vs. Permanent
Semi-permanent hair dye is a hair color option that is ammonia-free and works by coating the strands of your hair with color. This type can last up to eight hair washes. Permanent hair dye contains ammonia and penetrates the strands, leaving you with a longer-lasting color. Demi-permanent hair dye falls in between the two.
Demi-permanent hair dye is mostly ammonia-free and contains a developer, which allows it to penetrate the outermost cuticle of the hair. Because of this property, it’s able to last longer than semi-permanent options, but not as long as permanent options because it doesn’t completely penetrate the hair shaft.
