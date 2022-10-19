Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Reviews

Detangle Your Hair With the Best Wide-Tooth Combs

Highly rated wide tooth combs
Wide-tooth combs are a necessary item to have as part of any grooming kit. These versatile tools help in detangling your hair without tugging or pulling on the hair, which allows the roots to become strong while reducing overall hair fall and hair loss.

Regularly combing your hair with a wide-tooth comb helps prevent the formation of knots in your hair. Due to the wider spacing between the teeth in a wide-tooth comb, it is easier to detangle your hair without breakage. Wide-tooth combs have rounded teeth which have a gentler feel on the scalp as compared to fine-tooth combs. So if you’re intrigued, then we’ve rounded up some of the leading wide-tooth combs of 2022, which along with our buying guide will help you select the ideal tool for your combing needs.

Reviewing the Top Wide-Tooth Combs of 2022

Reviewing the Top Wide-Tooth Combs of 2022

Wapodeai Wide-tooth Comb – Best Overall

wide tooth comb reviews
The Wapodeai Wide-Tooth Comb is made from a premium carbon-based material. This wide-tooth rake comb is built using lightweight, smooth, antistatic, unbreakable, heat-resistant, and durable material. It’s professionally designed with rounded teeth which do not harm the roots of the hair or hurt the scalp. The long tail design and handle promote blood circulation providing your hair with the most amazing care. This hair comb is ideal for all hair types. The ergonomic design and long-lasting materials help this comb land the top spot on this list.
Pros
  • The size is perfect
  • Made from carbon fiber material
  • Useful for all kinds of hair
Cons
  • The teeth are a little sharp

HYOUJIN Wide-tooth Comb – Best Shower Hair Comb

wide tooth comb reviews
The HYOUJIN Wide-Tooth Comb is made with durable plastic material which makes this comb perfect for daily use. It has wide-set prongs that are perfect for detangling your hair. It’s fit for use for all hair types, and it helps reduce dandruff and hair loss while promoting blood circulation in the scalp. The teeth of the comb are made from materials that glide across your scalp without hurting it. It has a round handle that is specially designed to provide you with smooth and precise trimming, and it features fine teeth with a skid-free and humanized design.
Pros
  • Provides strength to hair against breakage
  • Compact size and handle
  • Helps reduce dandruff
Cons
  • Combing spikes are too far apart

Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Wide-Tooth Comb – Best for Detangling Hair

wide tooth comb reviews
The Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Wide-Tooth Comb is designed to detangle your hair with pretty much no effort at all. It features a wide-tooth comb design which allows the comb to run through your hair easily. It has a two-sided cutting edge for texturizing and carving. The design of the comb ensures that you’ll get a thorough comb in a compact size. This comb is specially designed to provide your scalp with anti-bacterial protection and it’s the perfect tool to have on hand to detangle the frizzy mess on your head.
Pros
  • Great for detangling hair
  • Smooth and gentle edges
  • Does not cause breakage of hair
Cons
  • Teeth of the comb are far apart

DOTING Wide-Tooth Comb – Best for Curly Hair

wide tooth comb reviews
If you’ve got long and curly hair that’s a hassle to detangle then the DOTING Wide-Tooth Comb may be the one for you. This comb is made from durable, thick plastic material which can withstand the wear of daily use. It works with both wet and dry hair and doesn’t hurt or pull when combing. The teeth of the comb are smooth and rounded. The comb even features round holes in the handle making it easy for hanging on a grooming set or stand.
Pros
  • Long handle makes it easy to grip
  • Rounded comb teeth
  • Reduces the static on hair
Cons
  • Not made for fine, straight hair types

Louise Maelys Wide-Tooth Comb – Best Wooden Comb

wide tooth comb reviews
The Louise Maelys Wide-Tooth Comb is made from high-quality, sustainable materials. It’s made from green sandalwood which provides the comb with a special woody scent that soothes stress and nervous tension and calms the mind. It features extra-wide teeth that can easily detangle even stubborn knots. It allows you to massage your scalp, improve blood circulation, and distribute natural oils by combing the front hairline all the way to the back, from the root to the tip of the hair. This wide-tooth comb features a thickened handle which is ergonomically designed for better holding.
Pros
  • Made with natural green sandalwood
  • Reduce static on hair
  • Ergonomic handle design
Cons
  • Very small size

Buying Guide: Wide-tooth Combs

What Are the Benefits of Using a Wide-Tooth Comb?

Detangles the hair

A wide-tooth comb has greater spacing between its teeth as compared to a fine-tooth comb. A wide-tooth comb easily glides through your hair which helps in detangling large knots in your hair. A wide-tooth comb also features rounded tips which do not harm your scalp.

Reduces split ends

Good wide-tooth combs help in preventing split ends, which is really great for people with curly hair that is generally more susceptible to split ends. 

Gentle on scalp 

Wide-tooth combs are gentler on the scalp when compared to fine tooth combs. The wide spacing of teeth in a wide-tooth comb leaves your scalp feeling more massaged than scratched, and also improves blood circulation and hair growth.

Reduces hair-fall

Wide-tooth combs help in detangling your hair more efficiently without pulling on your hair resulting in reduced hair loss.

What To Look for When Buying a Wide-Tooth Comb

Spacing between teeth

This doesn’t need to be said really, but checking the spacing between the prongs of a wide-tooth comb is really important. If the teeth aren’t wide enough, then detangling your hair could lead to breakage and damage.

The durability of the comb

The teeth of a wide-tooth comb should be made of comfortable and durable material that’s not too soft and bendy, and not too hard that they break or hurt while combing. While the body also needs to be strong enough to last for a long time and even hold against any damage from falling or throwing.

Ergonomics of the comb

This is often an area that gets overlooked, but definitely go with a comb that provides a comfortable and firm grip in order to have a good combing experience with your wide-tooth comb.

How To Use a Wide-tooth Comb

The correct method of using a wide-tooth comb is by starting the detangling process by combing the hair at the bottom and then slowly moving upwards as the tangles in your hair start to work themselves out. By using this method you will be able to reduce the tugging of hair and subsequently reduce the pressure on the roots of your hair.

What Hair Type Is a Wide-tooth Comb Suitable For?

There are no clear rules on who should and shouldn’t use a wide-tooth comb. These grooming tools can be used by anyone who prefers the gentle comb that these tools offer. However, they are definitely a lot more beneficial for people with thick, wavy, coarse, or curly hair types. Since these hair types have the greatest likelihood of getting their hair all tangled up. Therefore, using a wide-tooth comb will provide the most assistance in detangling the hair for these hair types.

People Also Asked

Q: Are wide-tooth combs good for my hair?

A: Wide-tooth combs are good for most hair types because they cause less hair breakage and do not tug on the roots when combing through the hair.

Q: Can I use a wide-tooth comb on wet hair?

A: Wide-tooth combs can be used on wet hair. However, you need to do it gently in order to avoid any possible breakage.

Q: Would wide-tooth combs work for my thin hair?

A: Wide-tooth combs are not good for use if you have thinner hair, since this hair type is more prone to breakage.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!