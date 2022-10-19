Detangle Your Hair With the Best Wide-Tooth Combs

What Are the Benefits of Using a Wide-Tooth Comb?

Detangles the hair

A wide-tooth comb has greater spacing between its teeth as compared to a fine-tooth comb. A wide-tooth comb easily glides through your hair which helps in detangling large knots in your hair. A wide-tooth comb also features rounded tips which do not harm your scalp.

Reduces split ends

Good wide-tooth combs help in preventing split ends, which is really great for people with curly hair that is generally more susceptible to split ends.

Gentle on scalp

Wide-tooth combs are gentler on the scalp when compared to fine tooth combs. The wide spacing of teeth in a wide-tooth comb leaves your scalp feeling more massaged than scratched, and also improves blood circulation and hair growth.

Reduces hair-fall

Wide-tooth combs help in detangling your hair more efficiently without pulling on your hair resulting in reduced hair loss.

What To Look for When Buying a Wide-Tooth Comb

Spacing between teeth

This doesn’t need to be said really, but checking the spacing between the prongs of a wide-tooth comb is really important. If the teeth aren’t wide enough, then detangling your hair could lead to breakage and damage.

The durability of the comb

The teeth of a wide-tooth comb should be made of comfortable and durable material that’s not too soft and bendy, and not too hard that they break or hurt while combing. While the body also needs to be strong enough to last for a long time and even hold against any damage from falling or throwing.

Ergonomics of the comb

This is often an area that gets overlooked, but definitely go with a comb that provides a comfortable and firm grip in order to have a good combing experience with your wide-tooth comb.

How To Use a Wide-tooth Comb

The correct method of using a wide-tooth comb is by starting the detangling process by combing the hair at the bottom and then slowly moving upwards as the tangles in your hair start to work themselves out. By using this method you will be able to reduce the tugging of hair and subsequently reduce the pressure on the roots of your hair.

What Hair Type Is a Wide-tooth Comb Suitable For?

There are no clear rules on who should and shouldn’t use a wide-tooth comb. These grooming tools can be used by anyone who prefers the gentle comb that these tools offer. However, they are definitely a lot more beneficial for people with thick, wavy, coarse, or curly hair types. Since these hair types have the greatest likelihood of getting their hair all tangled up. Therefore, using a wide-tooth comb will provide the most assistance in detangling the hair for these hair types.