The Best Detangling Combs of 2023

Detangling combs are for serious hair tangles , especially from curly, coiled, or damaged hair. They are also great for applying shampoo or conditioner in the shower.

Combs are designed to pass through tangles and smooth down flyaways while also letting you carefully style. Although the purpose of nearly every comb is the same, some products are not as effective as others.

Consider This Before Buying a Detangling Comb

To choose the right detangling comb for your specific hair, you need to pay attention to a few important factors. Here’s what you should look out for:

Material

Most detangling combs are either made of plastic or wood. Combs made from plastic are usually more durable, and you can use them on damp or wet hair since the smooth surface of the comb can slide through your hair easily.

On the other hand, detangling combs made of bamboo are environmentally-friendly options and are usually much gentler on hair. Just make sure you read the instructions on a product’s label to help ensure you’re using it the right way.

Teeth Width

Some combs come with wider teeth and others feature tightly packed teeth. For more effortless detangling, it’s a good idea to pick a detangling comb with wide-spaced teeth. And the curlier your hair is, the wider your comb should be.

The larger diameter and wider gap between the teeth help make it easier to detangle hair without causing breakage. Also, a wide-tooth comb should produce less friction compared to a normal fine-tooth comb, so it should be gentler on your hair.

Durability

Unlike detangling brushes, detangling combs should not be very flexible. They should also be sturdy enough to help ensure that they won’t break while you’re detangling your hair. So, try to look for a detangling comb made of high-quality materials. Since cheap-quality combs tend to break easily, it’s best to avoid using them altogether.

Quality

Detangling combs that feature an ineffective design can cause friction, which can lead to extra physical wear on your hair and cause it to pull and break. You should choose a detangling comb that comes with a smooth surface without any protruding parts that can pull on your hair.