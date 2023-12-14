If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Detangling Combs of 2023
Detangling hair is a frustrating and painful process, but there are a lot of hair tools out there to help. A detangling comb can help you brush out hair, while also helping to reduce breakage and damage at the same time. We found the best detangling comb from Onedor, with a sandalwood material and a variety of styles.
How Detangling Combs Work
Combs are designed to pass through tangles and smooth down flyaways while also letting you carefully style. Although the purpose of nearly every comb is the same, some products are not as effective as others.
Detangling combs are for serious hair tangles, especially from curly, coiled, or damaged hair. They are also great for applying shampoo or conditioner in the shower.
Consider This Before Buying a Detangling Comb
To choose the right detangling comb for your specific hair, you need to pay attention to a few important factors. Here’s what you should look out for:
Material
Most detangling combs are either made of plastic or wood. Combs made from plastic are usually more durable, and you can use them on damp or wet hair since the smooth surface of the comb can slide through your hair easily.
On the other hand, detangling combs made of bamboo are environmentally-friendly options and are usually much gentler on hair. Just make sure you read the instructions on a product’s label to help ensure you’re using it the right way.
Teeth Width
Some combs come with wider teeth and others feature tightly packed teeth. For more effortless detangling, it’s a good idea to pick a detangling comb with wide-spaced teeth. And the curlier your hair is, the wider your comb should be.
The larger diameter and wider gap between the teeth help make it easier to detangle hair without causing breakage. Also, a wide-tooth comb should produce less friction compared to a normal fine-tooth comb, so it should be gentler on your hair.
Durability
Unlike detangling brushes, detangling combs should not be very flexible. They should also be sturdy enough to help ensure that they won’t break while you’re detangling your hair. So, try to look for a detangling comb made of high-quality materials. Since cheap-quality combs tend to break easily, it’s best to avoid using them altogether.
Quality
Detangling combs that feature an ineffective design can cause friction, which can lead to extra physical wear on your hair and cause it to pull and break. You should choose a detangling comb that comes with a smooth surface without any protruding parts that can pull on your hair.
Reviewing the Best Detangling Combs of 2023 in Detail
Onedor Wooden Detangling Comb
Pros
- Handmade design
- Easy to clean
- Helps prevent split ends
Cons
- Color may change over time
The Onedor detangler comb, made from 100% sandalwood, doesn’t compromise on quality or functionality. To help make detangling your hair easy and quick, this comb has been carefully crafted using refined traditional handicrafts. Plus, it has a well-polished, seamless, and smooth surface, allowing it to glide smoothly between hair, taking out knots along the way.
Thanks to its anti-static frame, this detangling comb won’t snag on your locks. It can also stimulate your scalp while relieving tension. The sandalwood material offers a unique scent, and this pick can work well on both dry and wet hair, which is why it's the best overall pick on our list.
Hyoujin Detangling Comb
Pros
- Durable build
- Easy-to-hold rounded handle
- Skid-free design
Cons
- Difficult to clean
This pick from Hyoujin is another great option for everyday use. Since it’s made from high-quality plastic, this detangling comb can be ideal for all hair types. So, whether your hair is fine and straight or curly and coiled, it can brush out tangles and leave your hair looking smooth and managed.
Because of its versatile design, this detangling comb can be used for both drag-free combing and precise trimming. And the wide-spaced teeth paired with the skid-free design, you'll be able to effortlessly comb out knots without pulling on your hair. Plus, the ergonomic handle offers added control for superior hair care while also helping ensure you don’t strain your arm while detangling.
Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Detangling Comb
Pros
- Efficient, practical design
- Gentle on hair
- Hygenic, anti-bacterial properties
Cons
- A bit heavy
Ideal for people with damaged or brittle hair, the Paul Mitchell Pro Tools detangling comb is super gentle on hair follicles. It can glide through hair painlessly, helping prevent annoying pulling and breakage. The wide teeth help remove snags without pulling too much. Plus, the rounded-bristle design provides a comfortable experience.
Since it’s made from bisphenol A (BPA) free plastic, this detangling comb has antibacterial properties that can help keep your scalp and hair squeaky clean. The tapered teeth are also smoothed out and rounded, which can prevent irritation, cuts, and snags. This product can be used on both wet and dry hair for added convenience.
Doting Detangling Comb
Pros
- Ideal for nearly all hair types
- Great price point
- Consistent use promotes hair health
Cons
- Might be too large
If you’re looking for a comb that can help detangle your hair while massaging your scalp and promoting blood circulation, then this pick from Doting is an awesome choice. Since it’s made from thick plastic, this detangling comb is both sturdy and durable.
This detangling comb is ideal for use on all hair types as well as both dry and wet hair. It won’t pull or tug on your precious strands either, so breakage probably won’t be a problem. The smooth frame also helps make this product compatible with various hair textures, making it great for both home and professional use.
Patelai Large Hair Detangling Comb
Pros
- Usable for hair styling
- Lightweight and durable design
- Helps calm down frizz
Cons
- Might be difficult to use for some
This option from Patelai is a great choice for people who have longer and thicker locks. Combing your hair gently with this pick every day can help reduce dandruff, frizz, and hair loss. Unlike most detangler combs, this option doesn’t have a handle, so it's very easy to hold and fit into most people’s palms.
The wide-spaced teeth and the anti-frosting and skidding design help this detangling comb glide through even the roughest hair pretty easily. And since it’s anti-static, this pick can smooth out frizz as well. Even though it’s lightweight, this comb is very durable and won’t break easily.
People Also Ask
-
Q: How is my detangling comb better than a brush?
A:Detangling combs are known for causing less hair breakage and damage compared to regular brushes.
-
Q: How many times should I detangle my hair?
A:It’s a good idea to detangle your hair two times: before shampooing and then again when you condition. To help encourage hair growth and help prevent hair loss, it’s a good plan to detangle every time you wash your hair.
-
Q: Should I detangle my hair when it’s wet or dry?
A:You should try to detangle your hair when it’s dry since wet hair is usually more prone to breakage.
