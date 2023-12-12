If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Beard Combs for Men of 2024
Grooming a beard is all based on personal preference. A beard comb is different from a brush because it offers more control to style. They are also ideal for smoothing and detangling. We found the best beard comb from Striking Viking. Read for our full list of reviews and comparisons.
Benefits of Using a Beard Comb
Here are some good reasons to invest in a beard comb:
- Beard combs can help you achieve the perfect beard shape. If you’re aiming for a specific beard style, a beard comb can help you get there. You can create the shape you want by combing your beard in different directions and finding the perfect balance between length and volume.
- No one likes a beard that’s full of tangles and knots. A good beard comb can help you detangle your facial hair, making it softer, smoother, and more manageable.
- They’re also great for evenly distributing oils. A beard comb can help you distribute the product evenly throughout your facial hair if you use beard oil or balm. This ensures that every part of your beard gets the nourishment it needs, resulting in a healthier, shinier beard.
- Beard combs can exfoliate your skin. When you comb your beard, the bristles of the comb will gently exfoliate your skin beneath. This can help to remove dead skin cells and prevent ingrown hairs.
Types of Beard Combs
Metal beard comb
A metal beard comb is the best choice for those with thicker beards. The teeth on a metal beard comb are more widely spaced than on a plastic comb, making it easier to get through thicker hair. They are also more durable than plastic combs, so they’ll last longer.
Wooden beard comb
Wooden beard combs are great for styling and keeping your beard healthy. Not only that, but they are eco-friendly and help reduce static. These types are mostly for people who have longer beards, as they can get through knots and tangles much better than plastic combs. You also don’t have to worry about wooden combs degrading over time.
Plastic beard comb
The most common types of beard combs are made from plastic. People who don’t have thin beards tend to go for these combs, as they don’t face static issues. If your beard is short, a plastic comb can also help style it.
Features of a Good Beard Comb
Material
Your beard comb’s material is important for a few reasons. First, you want a comb that won’t break easily. Second, you want a material that won’t snag on your beard. The best materials for beard combs are horn, wood, and metal.
Teeth width
The width and spacing of the teeth on your beard comb are important because you want a comb that can handle your beard's unique thickness. A comb with wide teeth will be able to handle thicker beards, while a comb with narrower teeth will be better for thinner beards. You should also look for a comb that has even spacing between the teeth, as this will help prevent snagging and pulling.
Beard type
Some men like to keep it simple with a short, trimmed beard, while others may go for a more rugged, unkempt look. Most importantly, you should find a style that suits your face shape and beard type. The type of beard can affect what type of comb you need. For example, a wide-toothed comb is ideal for thicker beards, while a smaller comb can help to neaten up thinner beards.
The Best Beard Combs in Detail
Striking Viking Beard Comb
Pros
- Easy to fold
- Comes with its own box
- Wide tooth setting
Cons
- Handle can be wobbly
If you’re tired of beard combs that cause static, the Striking Viking wooden beard comb is all you need. Its neat, foldable design is perfect for people who always keep their beard combs on hand. Made from pure green sandalwood, this comb is meant to last. It doesn’t form mold because of moisture, nor does it crack with temperature changes. Meanwhile, its unique tooth gap ensures that you can easily comb through your beard with as little breakage as possible. Since it prevents static, conveniently folds, and is made with longevity in mind, it’s the top beard comb on our list.
Beard Power Beard Comb
Pros
- Double-sided design
- Good for all beard types
- Leather cover comes in many design options
Cons
- Too thin for thick beards
There are plenty of beard styles out there that require both wide and fine tooth combing. The Beard Power wooden beard comb is the perfect solution to your beard styling needs. It’s made from 100% wood and comes in a real leather cover. Not only does this beard comb prevent static, but it also prevents your hair from being tugged on. And, since the comb is free from any artificial chemicals, it doesn’t cause any irritation and is perfect for all skin and hair types.
Xuanli Beard Comb
Pros
- Includes eight combs
- Made from sustainable materials
- Ergonomic handles
Cons
- Not ideal for curly beards
If you’re a beard enthusiast looking to expand your comb collection, the Xuanli beard comb set has all you need. Since this bundle comes with eight different beard combs, you can use a different comb every day of the week with one to spare. From different handle styles to varying teeth wideness, these combs walk you through your beard grooming journey. Start off with the thin combs when your beard is short and growing, then slowly work your way towards the bigger, stronger combs. Best of all, since they’re made from quality and sustainably sourced wood, these beard combs are meant to last.
Kent Beard Comb
Pros
- Fits in the palm of your hand
- Comes in multiple colors
- Easy to store and carry
Cons
- Not ideal for thick beards
Many people want a portable beard comb that isn’t foldable. If you’re one of them, the Kent A FOT handmade beard comb is the solution to all your styling problems. Its tortoise shell appearance makes it stand out against the rest of the plain combs on the market. The thin comb tooth design makes it easy for the comb to straighten out any kinks and brush through the toughest of hair. The best part is that, since it’s made from cellulose acetate, your beard oils won’t absorb into the beard comb.
Menesia Beard Comb
Pros
- Won’t damage the skin
- Good for all hair types
- Comes with a leather cover
Cons
- Handle can be uncomfortable
The Menesia pocket beard comb is the last product and, arguably, the best all-rounder. First of all, its easy-to-store, foldable design makes it perfect for taking it on the go. This comb is also made from real wood and is sure to be gentle against your skin. To make it even safer, the ends of the teeth have been rounded off to avoid scratching your skin. Meanwhile, its evenly-spaced bristles don’t tug at your hair but sort out every kink and tangle.
People Also Ask
-
Q: How do I clean my beard comb?
A:Cleaning a beard comb is relatively easy if you do it regularly. Just use a moist towel or damp cloth and run it over both sides. Use a bristle brush to clean between the teeth if necessary.
-
Q: Why is my metal comb starting to rust?
A:If your metal comb is starting to rust, you may have kept it in moist conditions. Use a rust remover and keep the comb dry to prevent this from happening again. Store your comb in a dry place, instead of the shower.
