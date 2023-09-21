The Best Fine Tooth Combs

More extravagant hair tools aside, it’s hard to beat the functional benefits of a good old-fashioned comb. And whether you want to curl your locks or straighten them out flat, detangling them using a comb is always the first step. Since you’re looking for a quality fine tooth comb, you probably don’t use a hairbrush for your grooming needs, but that doesn’t mean all fine tooth combs will be the right choice. While some products can be worth the money, others can snap within seconds, which is why it’s important to know what kinds of things to avoid. Here’s what you should look for in a quality fine tooth comb:

Features To Look For in Fine Tooth Combs

Durability

The higher the quality, the longer a fine tooth comb can last. Most products are usually either made of plastic or wood. Wood is eco-friendly and can be more durable than plastic when it has a 100% wood composition that can withstand tugging. On the other hand, if you’re buying something from a reliable manufacturer, plastic combs can go a long way as well. And if you want to be extra safe, don’t buy a comb that looks thin and flimsy because a comb’s durability is determined by its design just as much as its materials.

Length

Fine tooth combs that are too long aren’t just harder to handle, they can also be a hassle to travel with. And the longer the tool, the greater the chances it will bend in the middle. So, quality fine tooth combs should come in an appropriate size that doesn’t compromise on convenience. The standard dimensions range between 5 to 8 inches, and shorter combs are usually associated with pocket-friendly products.

Rounded Edges

Ever picked up a sharp comb only to regret using it to groom your hair? Keeping flyaways in check should not come at the cost of hurting your scalp. Sharp-edged combs can be painful to use, and they can also cause infections, too. This is why rounded edges are an important feature you should look for. And when you’re shopping, check out some buyer reviews to make sure that you don’t waste your money on a product you’ll end up tossing into the trash.

Oil Infused Fine Tooth Combos

A lot of marketing for oil-infused combs is riddled with unrealistic claims that you shouldn’t buy into. So, let’s get the facts straight. Oil-infused combs, whether they’re wooden or plastic, do not release oils to help nourish your scalp. And while they may smell nice, that’s where their uniqueness ends. So, if you’re thinking about buying a comb for its aroma, go for it. But besides that, there’s not much difference between oil-infused and regular combs.