Enhance Your Beauty With the Best Permanent Hair Colors

Factors To Consider When Buying a Permanent Hair Color

Permanent hair dye is known for penetrating the hair follicles and changing their natural color. These dyes are available in various shades, so you can pick one that’s suitable for your skin tone and liking. But with so many products available, it can be tricky to decide which product is right for you. This is why we’ve created this buying guide, which covers everything you need to know to choose an ideal product. Let’s take a look!

When buying a permanent hair color, you should consider a couple of things. Here are a few of them:

Color

First, what color are you looking for? Do you want a subtle shade like brown or black or are you looking for something more unique and impactful? Regardless of your choice, different colors can instantly change your look and give your roots a new touch. Since permanent hair color is a long-lasting product, we recommend choosing a color that you’ll be happy with every day.

Quantity

Next, consider the quantity of hair color you’ll need. Most permanent dyes come in pairs of two, so you’ll have some extra dye in case the product runs out. Make sure to buy enough to achieve the look you’re going for. From the thickness of your hair to its length, you should keep multiple factors in mind when choosing the amount of hair color you plan to use.

Ingredients

One of the most critical things is the ingredients used to make the hair dye. Always buy from a reputable brand to ensure the dye has high-quality ingredients. Make sure that it’s a blend of color chemicals, naturally hydrating agents, softeners, and hair health boosters so your hair looks attractive and healthier than ever before. Buying permanent hair colors from substandard brands may harm your hair rather than enhance its look.

What Are the Main Uses of Permanent Hair Color?

Before application, deciding what you wish to do with your hair is mandatory. Below are the most common uses of permanent dye:

Lightening

The process of lightening your hair means that you need to apply bleach to your hair before applying a color. This process may fry and damage your hair, so it’s essential to carefully follow the bleaching directions. Those who bleach their hair usually go for a lighter shade like blonde. You can also look for professional help regarding this process.

Going darker

Applying permanent hair color is pretty straightforward to get a darker look. You simply need to coat your hair with enough color to cover the lighter shade of your hair. It can be challenging to change vibrant colors like orange and pink to black or brown. We prefer getting professional recommendations in this case.

Enhance natural color

Not everyone uses permanent hair dye to change their natural hair color. Some people prefer enhancing their natural pigments, especially the roots. If you want to boost your dull hair color, you should pick a permanent dye that matches your current hair color.

Gray coverage

You can also cover your gray hair by using a permanent hair color. To do this, you don’t need any lightning agents or toners as the hair is already in its lightest form. Just pick the shade you want and you’re good to go.

Highlights

Whether someone can apply highlights to their own hair is a debatable topic among many hair experts. Very few people succeed in actually bringing the look in their minds to life. But if you’re an expert on self-highlighting, purchase any permanent hair color for a lasting effect. Highlights are usually of a lighter shade than your current hue.

How To Apply Permanent Hair Color

Once you’ve decided what dye you want to use, follow these steps to bring that color to life:

Cover the skin

We don’t want you to get frustrated when the dye comes in contact with your skin or clothing. Wear an old shirt and cover your ears, forehead, back, head, neck, and other exposed parts of your body with petroleum jelly so the dye doesn’t stain your skin. This is a valuable tip used by the majority of salons.

Section

From styling to dyeing, sectioning is a very critical step. Divide your hair into as many sections as you like. Smaller sections ensure better color concentration, while bigger sections allow you to get the job done more quickly.

Mix the color

Mix the colors by following the instructions in the product’s manual. Remember to never mix two different shades together.

Apply

Use a brush to apply your hair from the tips to the roots. The roots process the color faster, so start from the tips and work your way up to avoid any hot roots.

Rinse

Wait for the specified amount of time, then rinse your hair with cold water to avoid any unwanted color bleeding. Do not shampoo the first few times you wash your hair. Instead, just condition it with a conditioner made for dyed hair.