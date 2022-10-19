Enhance Your Beauty With the Best Permanent Hair Colors

To help you pick the right permanent hair color, we’ve shortlisted and reviewed some of the leading permanent hair colors of 2022. We’ve also created a detailed buying guide that covers everything from what factors you need to consider to application methods to the dye color that will complement your skin. Ready to give yourself an impeccable transformation? Read on to find the perfect permanent hair color for your complexion.
Comparing the Top Permanent Hair Colors of 2022
Garnier Permanent Hair Color – Best Overall
This pick is available in a variety of neutral shades, allowing people of different skin tones to find their perfect match. It comes in a complete kit, so you don’t need any additional accessories to apply the dye. Those with gray hair will experience quick and intense coverage that makes them look immediately younger. We chose this permanent hair color as our best overall pick because of the wide variety of color options and the high-quality ingredients.
- Formulated with color boost technology
- Comes with all necessary tools
- Contains avocado, olive, and shea oil
- Colors may come out differently
L’Oreal Paris Permanent Hair Color – Maximum Coverage
This hair color comes in a complete kit, so you don’t have to purchase separate accessories for blending and application. It’s available in several shades of brown, black, and blonde, providing a wide variety for different skin types. This hair dye comes in three sizes, allowing you to pick the one according to your hair thickness and length. The kit includes conditioning agents and color care that elongates the lifespan of your hair color.
- Comes with hair care products
- Leaves your hair shinier with more volume
- Completely covers gray hair
- One package may not be enough
Got2B Permanent Hair Color – Best Finish
The box contains all the hair dye essentials you’ll need — a developer, color, after treatment, and gloves — so you can enjoy a complete experience. As an added bonus, this hair dye has an aftercare solution that ensures the color lasts longer.
- Leaves your hair shiny and vibrant
- Includes after-treatment to protect hair color
- Offers metallic colors
- May not work on darker hair
Schwarzkopf Permanent Hair Color – Multiple Color Options
This permanent dye boasts a creamy texture that covers your hair thoroughly, ensuring all the color penetrates your follicles and strands. It incorporates a bond plex that repairs damaged hair and gives it a boost with much-needed nutrition. Each box contains two packs of dye, allowing those of different hair types to color as needed. You can buy this dye in different colors to match your skin tone and complete your overall look.
- Comes with multiple packs of dye
- Removes tangles and softens hair
- Provides hair with a boost of nutrition
- Not suitable for those with sensitive skin
Soft-Sheen Carson Permanent Hair Color – Super Bright Shades
This product is formulated with premium-quality ingredients and ensures your dye lasts for a long time without fading or losing its sheen. You can find it in gorgeous and attractive colors that will bring a bright and popping touch to your image.
- Easy and quick to apply
- Lasts for a long time without fading
- Brings moisture to your hair
- Spray might not be very accurate
Buying Guide: Permanent Hair Color
Factors To Consider When Buying a Permanent Hair Color
When buying a permanent hair color, you should consider a couple of things. Here are a few of them:
Color
First, what color are you looking for? Do you want a subtle shade like brown or black or are you looking for something more unique and impactful? Regardless of your choice, different colors can instantly change your look and give your roots a new touch. Since permanent hair color is a long-lasting product, we recommend choosing a color that you’ll be happy with every day.
Quantity
Next, consider the quantity of hair color you’ll need. Most permanent dyes come in pairs of two, so you’ll have some extra dye in case the product runs out. Make sure to buy enough to achieve the look you’re going for. From the thickness of your hair to its length, you should keep multiple factors in mind when choosing the amount of hair color you plan to use.
Ingredients
One of the most critical things is the ingredients used to make the hair dye. Always buy from a reputable brand to ensure the dye has high-quality ingredients. Make sure that it’s a blend of color chemicals, naturally hydrating agents, softeners, and hair health boosters so your hair looks attractive and healthier than ever before. Buying permanent hair colors from substandard brands may harm your hair rather than enhance its look.
What Are the Main Uses of Permanent Hair Color?
Before application, deciding what you wish to do with your hair is mandatory. Below are the most common uses of permanent dye:
Lightening
The process of lightening your hair means that you need to apply bleach to your hair before applying a color. This process may fry and damage your hair, so it’s essential to carefully follow the bleaching directions. Those who bleach their hair usually go for a lighter shade like blonde. You can also look for professional help regarding this process.
Going darker
Applying permanent hair color is pretty straightforward to get a darker look. You simply need to coat your hair with enough color to cover the lighter shade of your hair. It can be challenging to change vibrant colors like orange and pink to black or brown. We prefer getting professional recommendations in this case.
Enhance natural color
Not everyone uses permanent hair dye to change their natural hair color. Some people prefer enhancing their natural pigments, especially the roots. If you want to boost your dull hair color, you should pick a permanent dye that matches your current hair color.
Gray coverage
You can also cover your gray hair by using a permanent hair color. To do this, you don’t need any lightning agents or toners as the hair is already in its lightest form. Just pick the shade you want and you’re good to go.
Highlights
Whether someone can apply highlights to their own hair is a debatable topic among many hair experts. Very few people succeed in actually bringing the look in their minds to life. But if you’re an expert on self-highlighting, purchase any permanent hair color for a lasting effect. Highlights are usually of a lighter shade than your current hue.
How To Apply Permanent Hair Color
Once you’ve decided what dye you want to use, follow these steps to bring that color to life:
Cover the skin
We don’t want you to get frustrated when the dye comes in contact with your skin or clothing. Wear an old shirt and cover your ears, forehead, back, head, neck, and other exposed parts of your body with petroleum jelly so the dye doesn’t stain your skin. This is a valuable tip used by the majority of salons.
Section
From styling to dyeing, sectioning is a very critical step. Divide your hair into as many sections as you like. Smaller sections ensure better color concentration, while bigger sections allow you to get the job done more quickly.
Mix the color
Mix the colors by following the instructions in the product’s manual. Remember to never mix two different shades together.
Apply
Use a brush to apply your hair from the tips to the roots. The roots process the color faster, so start from the tips and work your way up to avoid any hot roots.
Rinse
Wait for the specified amount of time, then rinse your hair with cold water to avoid any unwanted color bleeding. Do not shampoo the first few times you wash your hair. Instead, just condition it with a conditioner made for dyed hair.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!