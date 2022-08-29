Maintain Your Hair Color With the Best Root Touch Up

What Should You Expect From a Root Touch-up Product?

People often underestimate how much small things matter when it comes to looks. Humans are visual creatures. A slight thinning patch and discoloration can make you appear unmanaged or careless. Products like root touch-up kits are essential to maintain your appearance. But, everyone’s hair is different with different imperfections. So, you must know what type you need, what you should look for in it, and what it will do for you. This list details these concerns and their solutions in a buying guide to help you purchase the right option for you.

A common complaint in the reviews section on websites like Amazon is “not what I expected.” Although some products don’t live up to their description, the customer often expects something from a product that it simply does not offer. Here are three of the most common misconceptions when it comes to expectations from root touch-up products.

How long will it last

Often hair dye products are labeled as “permanent.” Customers who purchase these products expect a permanent hair color change, but “permanent ” means that the color will survive a shampoo wash. Root touch products that mention permanence usually only last a few weeks, and others wash off once you shampoo.

Application

However “user-friendly” a product is, there will always be a difference between how you apply it and how a professional uses it. There’s a learning process to these products, and nobody gets it perfect the first time. That isn’t the fault of the product, you’ll just need some practice.

Performance

Remember, the root “touch up” is just a touch-up. It’s only meant as a quick solution between salon appointments. Similarly, it only works for roots, not the ends of your hair. Even roots of longer length aren’t compatible with such products. Keep this in mind during use, or else you’ll be disappointed.

Factors To Consider Before Buying a Root Touch Up

Hair dye products like root touch-up kits have become very popular, especially after the pandemic, due to their user-friendliness. But all of these products are not made equal. Here are some essential features a root touch-up must have that you should consider before buying one. Take a look:

The color and shade

One would think that the color-choosing process would be straightforward. But that is far from reality; when it comes to rooting touch shades, you are not coloring your hair but blending. When choosing a shade, you should not only consider your hair dye color. Instead, you should consider both your natural hair color and the color of dye you have. In order to blend your roots properly, you will need to mix your natural hair color with your dyed hair color.

Ingredients

The scalp and hair are both susceptible to damage from poorly-made products. So, the ingredients in your product are paramount to guarantee hair safety. For example, chemicals like sulfates and PPD can dry out and damage your hair. So keep an eye out for these. Instead, opt for products with natural ingredients like beeswax.

Ease-of-use

By now, it is obvious that ease of application is a vital factor in root touch-up dyes. Because dyes can greatly alter your look in a matter of seconds, you must handle them carefully. Hair sprays, powders, and even color sticks are easy to use. Good root dye products always come with tools that help in application.

What’s included

Any hair dye product needs to include accessories to help with the application. These accessories usually include brushes, squirt bottles, sponges, and tiny mirrors. They help get more accurate results by assisting you in spreading and applying the products evenly. These small accessories increase the product’s value, so look out for them.

Portability

This consideration is optional, but many people usually buy these kits to use them on the go as a quick solution and color refresher. Such needs can arise anywhere. It is always a plus if the root touch-up product is portable so that you can carry it in your bag.

Price

This is big when it comes to any product. Usually, the pastes and cream-based options cost more. The powders and sprays are cheaper. Unless you’re looking for a premium product, a reasonable price for a root dyeing kit is anywhere from $8-$20.