Maintain Your Hair Color With the Best Root Touch Up

These handy little products are a cost-effective way to blend your overgrown roots with the rest of your dyed hair. The application is also a piece of cake, as they are available in the form of sprays, pastes, and powders. There are also pocket-sized options you can carry anywhere easily. To save you the hassle, this list details some of the top options on the market if you are looking for a new root touch up solution.
Reviewing the Finest Root Touch Ups of 2022
Style Edit Root Touch Up – Best Overall
Key Features
And don’t worry, this won’t leave a powdery look on your hair. Amazingly, you can wash it clean with just shampoo. It comes in a small, cute container that you can easily carry in your purse. The container has a smart design with a hinged lid, an attached mirror inside, and the bottom screws open, revealing the application sponge. This witty design, coupled with the topnotch color formula, makes this root touch-up the best overall on this list.
- Instant application and result
- Convenient, portable design
- Little goes a long way
- Innovative packaging equipped with helpful features
- Color matching can be tricky
Clairol Root Touch-up – Best for Brown Hair
Key Features
You can forget about grays because this root touch-up produces consistent, strong, and sharp results. No need to worry about constant reapplication, because one application lasts up to three weeks. It’s formulated as a regular hair color cream, so many of you will already be familiar with its use. A precision brush is also included to make the application swift and easy. All it takes is ten minutes, and your hair will look revitalized, healthy, and natural.
- Long lasting result
- Color accuracy rivals professional products
- Great for gray hair coverage
- Not very portable
L’Oreal Paris Magic Root Rescue – Most Professional Appearance
Key Features
Say goodbye to gray roots, thanks to the even results of the easy-to-spread formula. The box package contains a low ammonia color gel and a built-in scented conditioner to tackle the dryness that comes with dyeing. The quick precision brush makes the application and parting of your hair a piece of cake, making the whole process much faster. The splendid thing about this root touch-up kit is that it delivers the exact look you would get from a professional salon, at home. Even for complex colors like blonde and red, this product will deliver accurate coverage every time.
- Professional salon-looking results at home
- Accurate even on complex hair color dyes
- Cost-effective formula
- Preparing the solution can get messy
AGEbeautiful Root Touch-up Spray – Quick and Simple
Key Features
The formula is specifically targeted toward roots. Whether you suffer from thinning spots or graying, this root touchup spray has you covered. It instantly conceals thinning patches and gray hairs while adding extra volume to your roots. The result is naturally beautiful and full-looking hair. This option also offers a variety of colors ranging from black to light blonde.
- Easy to apply
- Intense and even coverage
- Easy to use on-the-go
- May stain your skin
Gowemm Hairline Powder and Root Dye – Reliable and Safe
Key Features
If you’re looking for a quick touch-up to freshen up quickly before a meeting or gathering, this product will not disappoint. The product is also cleverly packaged. The lid flips open, revealing a small mirror, and the bottom contains a sponge that can be screwed in to ensure portability. This product works equally well for both gray and thinning hair.
- Does not stain
- Very user friendly
- Consistent and accurate coverage
- Could include more product
Buying Guide: Root Touch Up
What Should You Expect From a Root Touch-up Product?
A common complaint in the reviews section on websites like Amazon is “not what I expected.” Although some products don’t live up to their description, the customer often expects something from a product that it simply does not offer. Here are three of the most common misconceptions when it comes to expectations from root touch-up products.
How long will it last
Often hair dye products are labeled as “permanent.” Customers who purchase these products expect a permanent hair color change, but “permanent ” means that the color will survive a shampoo wash. Root touch products that mention permanence usually only last a few weeks, and others wash off once you shampoo.
Application
However “user-friendly” a product is, there will always be a difference between how you apply it and how a professional uses it. There’s a learning process to these products, and nobody gets it perfect the first time. That isn’t the fault of the product, you’ll just need some practice.
Performance
Remember, the root “touch up” is just a touch-up. It’s only meant as a quick solution between salon appointments. Similarly, it only works for roots, not the ends of your hair. Even roots of longer length aren’t compatible with such products. Keep this in mind during use, or else you’ll be disappointed.
Factors To Consider Before Buying a Root Touch Up
Hair dye products like root touch-up kits have become very popular, especially after the pandemic, due to their user-friendliness. But all of these products are not made equal. Here are some essential features a root touch-up must have that you should consider before buying one. Take a look:
The color and shade
One would think that the color-choosing process would be straightforward. But that is far from reality; when it comes to rooting touch shades, you are not coloring your hair but blending. When choosing a shade, you should not only consider your hair dye color. Instead, you should consider both your natural hair color and the color of dye you have. In order to blend your roots properly, you will need to mix your natural hair color with your dyed hair color.
Ingredients
The scalp and hair are both susceptible to damage from poorly-made products. So, the ingredients in your product are paramount to guarantee hair safety. For example, chemicals like sulfates and PPD can dry out and damage your hair. So keep an eye out for these. Instead, opt for products with natural ingredients like beeswax.
Ease-of-use
By now, it is obvious that ease of application is a vital factor in root touch-up dyes. Because dyes can greatly alter your look in a matter of seconds, you must handle them carefully. Hair sprays, powders, and even color sticks are easy to use. Good root dye products always come with tools that help in application.
What’s included
Any hair dye product needs to include accessories to help with the application. These accessories usually include brushes, squirt bottles, sponges, and tiny mirrors. They help get more accurate results by assisting you in spreading and applying the products evenly. These small accessories increase the product’s value, so look out for them.
Portability
This consideration is optional, but many people usually buy these kits to use them on the go as a quick solution and color refresher. Such needs can arise anywhere. It is always a plus if the root touch-up product is portable so that you can carry it in your bag.
Price
This is big when it comes to any product. Usually, the pastes and cream-based options cost more. The powders and sprays are cheaper. Unless you’re looking for a premium product, a reasonable price for a root dyeing kit is anywhere from $8-$20.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!