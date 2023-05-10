Review: Daily Dose

Are you tired of dealing with dry, frizzy, and unmanageable hair? Are you looking for a solution to tame your mane and give you the healthy, luscious locks you’ve always wanted? Today we will talk about one of the best hair care brands on the market: Daily Dose.

If you haven’t tried Daily Dose’s leave-in conditioner yet, you’re missing out on a game-changing hair care routine. This little miracle in a bottle can work wonders on your hair, from taming frizz to nourishing dry and damaged strands. So, let’s dive into the world of Daily Dose and find out why you need to add it to your care regimen at the earliest.

What is Daily Dose?

Daily Dose is a hair care brand established in 2016 to solve people struggling with hair problems, particularly those with dry and damaged hair. It all began when parents sought a product to tackle their daughter’s unruly hair. As a result, they manufactured a leave-in conditioner that catered to all hair types without compromising the quality of the formula.

The brand provides its customers with high-quality hair care products free from harmful ingredients without compromising performance. Unlike its competitors, Daily Dose’s Miracle Moisture Leave-in Conditioner is free from nasty, toxic ingredients such as parabens, sodium lauryl sulfates, sodium lauryl ether sulfates, petrolatum, mineral oil, phthalates, and synthetic colors.

The brand emphasizes using clean and natural ingredients in hair care products. Their products are vegan, gluten-free, nut-ingredient-free, and gluten-free, making them safe for people with sensitivities to those ingredients. Using plant-based ingredients ensures its products are gentle on the hair and scalp while delivering effective results.

Parabens, commonly used as preservatives in personal care products, may cause potential health risks. Petrolatum, mineral oil, and PEG can clog pores and prevent the scalp from breathing, leading to hair and scalp issues. Phthalates may cause hormonal disruptions, and lead is a neurotoxin that can cause damage to the brain and nervous system. Palm oil is a controversial ingredient due to its potential impact on deforestation and the loss of wildlife habitats. By avoiding these ingredients, Daily Dose’s hair care formulations are gentler and safer for consumers and the environment.

SLES (Sodium Laureth Sulfate) and SLS (Sodium Lauryl Sulfate) are common in sulfates as foaming agents and emulsifiers in hair care products. However, they can be harsh and strip the hair of natural oils, leading to dryness, breakage, and scalp irritation. By avoiding these sulfates in its products, Daily Dose can provide a gentle and nourishing hair care experience that doesn’t compromise effectiveness. Their products can clean the hair without leaving it dry or brittle, making it an excellent choice for individuals with sensitive scalps or dry, damaged hair. Additionally, sulfate-free products are often considered better for colored hair, as they can help preserve the vibrancy and longevity of the color.

Daily Dose is a brand committed to promoting a more sustainable and ethical approach to beauty. Being vegan and cruelty-free is at the core of their values, as they firmly believe in protecting animal rights and ensuring that no animal is harmed or exploited in making their products. By abstaining from animal testing and using animal-derived ingredients, the brand shows its love for animals and promotes a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable environment.

Their commitment to using only plant-based ingredients and eco-friendly packaging has made the brand popular among environmentally conscious people. It is a brand that recognizes its responsibility towards the planet and takes every step to ensure that its products benefit hair health and minimize the ecological footprint.

Daily Dose is committed to giving back to the community and positively impacting the world. The brand understands the importance of clean water, a fundamental human right. To address this issue, the brand donates 2% of revenue from its products to support global clean water projects.

Daily Dose donates a significant amount of $30,000 to fund water projects in India, Uganda, and Madagascar. By supporting the brand, customers can be confident that their purchase contributes to their hair health and the environment and positively impacts the world. Through its dedication to the environment and the community, the brand proves that they are more than just a hair care brand but a force for good.

Our Review of Daily Dose

In contrast to other hair care brands that offer a variety of products targeting different hair issues, Daily Dose focuses on a single multi-purpose product to provide a comprehensive solution for your hair.

Their leave-in conditioner is a versatile product catering to all hair types and concerns. It is available in two sizes, a full-size bottle for home use and a convenient travel size. Simplify your hair care routine and eliminate the need for multiple products, saving you time and money. Following is an in-depth review of this remarkable product to help you make an informed decision about your hair care.

DAILY DOSE Miracle Moisture Spray Leave-In Hair Conditioner Detangler

The Daily Dose Miracle Moisture Spray Leave-In Hair Conditioner Detangler is an award-winning product ideal for all hair types. It instantly detangles, moisturizes, and prevents breakage while protecting color simultaneously. It is free of parabens, sulfates, petroleum, phthalates, gluten, iron oxides, lead, mineral oil, synthetic colors, nut ingredients, and palm oil. This makes it a cruelty-free vegan product, and never been tested on animals.

Apply the lightweight, non-greasy spray leave-in conditioner evenly and easily onto your hair. Upon application, it will repair damaged hair, add moisture, and shine to make hair more manageable without eliminating any natural texture. It also strengthens the hair shaft to make it look more vibrant and healthy. As such, it’s a great choice for those looking to restore their hair to its natural beauty.

Beauty experts praise the product; it won the College Beauty Her Campus Award and LUXLife Global Vegan Award. This speaks volumes of the quality of this product as a leave-in conditioner that works for all hair types; curly hair, wavy hair, natural hair, fine hair, frizzy hair, and even oily hair.

Customer Reviews for Daily Dose

Customers can’t stop raving about Daily Dose’s leave-in conditioner and impressive quality, a testament to the product’s effectiveness. The overwhelmingly positive feedback from satisfied customers proves that it is a brand that truly delivers on its promises.

The Daily Dose Miracle Moisture Leave-in Conditioner is a multi-benefit product perfect for all hair types and can address many concerns. This leave-in conditioner will protect you whether you want to eliminate frizz, detangle and strengthen your hair, protect it against damage, or moisturize and soften your locks. A daily dose of this miracle product will leave your hair looking and feeling softer, shinier, more manageable, and healthier.

Daily Dose Daily Dose is a brand that has taken the hair care industry by offering high-quality, vegan, and cruelty-free products free from harmful ingredients. Its only product is a game-changer perfect for those looking to improve the health and appearance of their hair. Daily Dose’s spray-on leave-in conditioner is designed with a lightweight and misty formulation that is easy to apply and ensures even coverage across all hair surfaces.

It works for all hair types and addresses all hair concerns.

A dime-sized amount of product is usually enough to cover the hair thoroughly, from roots to tips. It means that a full-sized bottle can last for months, making it an excellent value for money.

The formula is infused with nourishing natural ingredients that work to hydrate and protect your hair, leaving it looking soft and shiny for longer.

It is infused with a refreshing fragrance that adds a layer of luxury to your hair care routine. The fragrance is also long-lasting, meaning you can enjoy the scent of the conditioner for hours after application.

The brand accepts several payment methods for its products, including major credit cards like Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover. Customers can also pay using PayPal, Apple Pay, or Google Pay for a quick and secure checkout experience.

Sign Up for Daily Dose To sign up for Daily Dose’s newsletter, visit their official website at www.dailydoseme.com and wait for the pop-up box to appear. Enter your email address in the provided field, and click “Subscribe.” Alternatively, you can scroll down to the bottom of the website’s homepage and look for the “Newsletter” section. Enter your email address here and click “Subscribe” to sign up for the newsletter. Once you’ve subscribed, you’ll receive updates on upcoming sales and discounts, new product launches, and other news related to the brand. Where to Buy? Daily Dose products are easily accessible through their official website, www.dailydoseme.com. Their online store offers a user-friendly shopping experience with a wide range of products and detailed information on each item. In addition to their official website, the brand products can also be found on Amazon, which provides convenient and quick delivery options. For those who prefer to see the products in person before purchasing, the brand has a list of authorized retail stores available under the “Store Locator” tab on their website. These authorized retailers have been carefully selected to ensure customers receive genuine products. So, whether you prefer to shop online or in person, various options are available to purchase Daily Dose products. Shipping and Return Policy Shopping online can be a daunting experience, but to make the experience customer-centric and as enjoyable and stress-free as possible, Daily Dose has established comprehensive return and shipping policies that ensure that you receive your purchases in a timely and efficient manner. Shipping Policy With Daily Dose, customers can enjoy free shipping on all orders over $15. However, the brand only ships within the 50 states of the United States and Puerto Rico. There are two shipping options available: standard and express. Standard shipping is free for the mainland USA and takes three days. On the other hand, express shipping takes only two days but costs $5 for orders under 7 pounds. However, customers must place their orders before 10 am Pacific time or 1 pm Eastern time. Otherwise, the delivery time will increase by one day. For Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, the shipping charges for both standard and express shipping are the same as the mainland US. However, the shipping time is longer for these locations, taking 7-14 days for standard shipping and 2-7 days for express shipping. Customers should note that Daily Dose only sends tracking and delivery confirmation emails when supported by the shipping carrier. Unfortunately, not all carriers offer this service. Return Policy Daily Dose strives to ensure their customers are completely satisfied with their products. As a part of their commitment to customer satisfaction, they offer a flexible return and exchange policy that covers all products purchased from their website. Customers have a 30-day window to return or exchange their products from the date of purchase. It’s important to note that the product will not qualify for the return process after this timeframe. Daily Dose sometimes offers free standard shipping to keep shipping rates low. However, customers must bear the return shipping cost. To initiate or request a return or exchange, email the brand at info@dailydoseme.com. This offer is only valid for products purchased directly from the Daily Dose website. For customers who have purchased Daily Dose products through Amazon.com, contact Amazon directly for returns and exchanges. The brand values its customers and is dedicated to providing them with high-quality products and services. Customers can contact Daily Dose for further assistance if they have questions or concerns about the return and exchange policy. Promotions and Discounts Everyone loves saving money while shopping, and Daily Dose understands that. The brand frequently offers discounts and promotions to its customers, especially first-time buyers. To take advantage of these deals, customers can simply sign up for the Daily Dose newsletter by entering their email addresses in the popup box on the brand’s website. By doing so, they will receive updates on upcoming sales and discounts directly in their inbox. Aside from signing up for the newsletter, customers can also check the official website and social media pages for ongoing promotions. Additionally, the brand sometimes partners with influencers and bloggers to offer exclusive discount codes to their followers. Keep an eye on the website and follow the brand on social media to stay up-to-date on any deals and promotions that might be available. Customers seeking additional savings can check third-party websites for Daily Dose discount codes and coupons. These can often be found through a quick online search and can be applied to their purchase at checkout. Contact Daily Dose If you’re interested in contacting Daily Dose, various options are available. One of the easiest ways is to visit their website and access the “Contact Us” tab from the drop-down menu. From there, you can fill in the contact form available, which will allow you to send a message directly to the brand. This method is ideal if you have a specific question or inquiry that you need assistance with. In case you prefer to contact them through email, you can send an email to info@dailydoseme.com. The customer service representatives check their email every day, and you can usually expect a reply within 48 hours, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Please note that response times may be delayed over the weekends and holidays. If you prefer traditional mail, you can send a letter to the Daily Dose team at 703 Pier Ave. Ste B #236, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254. This option is best if you have a formal letter or document to send to the brand. Another way to reach out to Daily Dose is through their social media accounts, such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, or Youtube. This is often the most convenient and quickest way to contact any brand nowadays. Look for their official accounts and send them a message or leave a comment, and someone from their team will get back to you. This is often the quickest and most convenient way to contact any brand, as you can send a message directly from your social media account and receive a response within hours.

Daily Dose FAQs Q: How often should you use the Daily Dose Leave-in hair conditioner? A: Daily Dose’s Miracle Moisture Leave-in Conditioner can be used daily or as often as needed to achieve your desired results. It is a lightweight formula that can be applied to wet or dry hair without leaving any residue or buildup. However, as with any hair care product, it’s important to pay attention to how your hair responds to the conditioner and adjust usage accordingly. If you notice any signs of overuse or buildup, reduce the frequency of application. Q: Are Daily Dose products safe for sensitive skin? A: Yes, Daily Dose products are free from synthetic colors and have natural and gentle ingredients, making them safe for sensitive skin. However, if you have a specific skin condition or allergy, you should consult your doctor before using any new hair care product. Q: Would Daily Dose’s Leave-In Hair Conditioner make my hair greasy? A: Daily Dose Miracle Moisture Leave-in Conditioner is a lightweight formula that hydrates and moisturizes hair without leaving it greasy or weighed down. However, it is important to note that the amount of product you use and the frequency of use can impact how the hair responds. Start with a small amount of product and adjust as needed. If you have particularly oily hair, focus on the ends rather than the roots to avoid excess buildup. Q: How long does the Daily Dose full-size bottle last? A: The longevity of a full-size bottle of Daily Dose leave-in conditioner can vary depending on factors such as hair length, thickness, and frequency of use. However, on average, a 236ml (8 fl oz) bottle can last up to 3 months with regular use. This can be a cost-effective option for those looking for a high-quality leave-in conditioner that can provide long-lasting benefits for their hair. Q: How do I use Daily Dose leave-in conditioner? A: After shampooing and conditioning your hair, towel dry and spray Daily Dose leave-in conditioner on damp hair. Use a comb or your fingers to distribute the product evenly, and style your hair as desired. Q: What is the shelf life of Daily Dose products? A: The shelf life of Daily Dose products is 24 months from the manufacturing date. It is recommended to store the products in a cool, dry place and keep them away from direct sunlight.