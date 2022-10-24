The Best Barrette Hair Clips for All Hair Types

Wearing Barrette Hair Clips the Right Way

Barrette hair clips are all the hype these days, so we have formulated this brief buyer’s guide to help you in selecting a set for yourself.

People often think of barrette hair clips as an accessory for children, and hesitate to wear them on both casual and formal occasions. We are here to tell you that barrette hair clips are back in fashion, and this time for adults as well. Not only are they very easy to put on, but they can also add elegance and a unique look to regular hairstyles. There are several ways of styling barrette hair clips, and we have discussed some of them so you can start your barrette journey.

The easiest way is to part your hair either from the side or the middle and attach the barrette to each side of your hair. Some people find this hairstyle childish, but if you invest in the right barrettes, you can pull it off and also keep your strands and baby hair in place. Barrette hair clips are ideal for both thick and thin hair, and you can use your imagination to make different hairstyles. A simple twist is a common hairstyle and is easy to make. All you need to do is part your hair down the middle and twist the front parts on both sides, securing it with a barrette hair clip. For thin hair, you can use barrettes to style low ponytails and French pleats. Just make sure you are purchasing the right size barrettes for your hair type.

What Features Should Barrette Hair Clips Be Equipped With?

If you want to make the most out of your barrette hair clips, you need to make sure that they come with a few essential features. We have discussed these below.

Durability

Most barrette hair clips are made from materials like metal and plastic. We recommend metal ones because they are more durable and will not break easily like plastic ones. Make sure that their paint does not chip off easily, and they are easy to put on and take off without causing tangles and breakage.

Versatility

Look for barrette hair clips that can be styled in different ways. Try to invest in different sizes and colors, so that you can make hairstyles that range from simple twists to half up-dos or low ponytails. Neutral colors like black or brown are usually ideal unless you want a colorful and vibrant look.

Well-packaged

The packaging of barrette hair clips is also an important consideration because they can play a part in how you store them. It is very easy to lose barrettes, so make sure they come in a plastic box or a ziplock bag that will keep them safe.