The Best Keratin Hair Serums for Frizz-Free Locks

To help you in your search for the perfect serum for your hair type, we rounded up the leading keratin hair serum of 2023. We’ve included options for every budget, from drugstore to salon quality. With the help of any one of these products, you’ll finally be able to give yourself a salon-level makeover in the comfort of your own home!
Reviewing the Top Keratin Hair Serums of 2023
VITAMINS hair cosmetics Keratin Hair Serum – Best Overall
The included biotin and castor oil provide nourishment and moisture to the hair without making it greasy or weighed down. Perfect for all hair types — especially frizzy, curly, extra thick, or fine hair — this serum helps to define curls and tame flyaways while providing amazing anti-humidity benefits. The formula is even water-based and sulfate-free to ensure weightlessness and volumizing bounce. Plus, it is alcohol-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free, and comes in a compact size that is easy to carry with you whenever you travel, making it our top choice overall.
- Protects hair from sun damage
- Creates fuller, thicker hair
- Provides protein repair
- Suitable for all hair types
- Fragrance may be too strong for some
GK HAIR Keratin Hair Serum – Best for Frizz Control
Anyone can use this product whether their hair is straight, wavy, curly, coiled, or tightly coiled. Its lightweight feel makes it easy to apply on clean dry or damp hair after shampooing and conditioning by working it through the ends up to mid-length to help tame flyaways and frizz. The serum also provides heat protection from heat tools like blow dryers and curling irons, making it a great choice for everyday styling.
- Supports health scalp
- Provides hydration
- Helps tame frizzy and brittle hair
- Prevent further damage
- Bottle size is small for price
Luseta Keratin Hair Serum – Best for Color-Treated Hair
When using this product, you can apply it to dry hair for conditioning of the ends, frizz management, and shine. You can also use it on towel-dried hair by placing a few drops into your palms or fingertips and applying it to the mid-to-end sections/
The serum is completely color-safe and free of sulfates, parabens, and gluten, so it won’t damage or fade your hair or your dye in any way. Luseta offers a great way to restore natural beauty to your locks without harsh and potentially damaging chemical treatments.
- Nourish damaged hair
- Works on dry or towel-dried hair
- Safe for color-treated hair
- Free of sulfates, parabens, and gluten
- May make your hair greasy
Remilia Keratin Hair Serum – Best Capsules
The formulation of this shampoo also works as a heat protectant, preventing damage to the scalp and hair via exposure to the sun or styling tools. It leaves your hair non-greasy and smelling fresh all day long, without any need for added styling products. Plus, it works for all types of hair — long or short, fine or thick, straight or curly — and is even safe for chemically-treated hair.
- Easy to use
- Comes in travel-friendly capsules
- Free from parabens or sulfates
- Help reduce frizziness, split ends, and breakage
- More expensive than other options
Keranique Keratin Hair Serum – Best for Hair Loss
When used in connection with Keranique’s anti-thinning shampoos and volumizing conditioners, the Follicle Boosting Serum helps reinforce, protect, and repair thinning hair with its Keratin Amino Complex protein, adding volume and thickness to each strand while nourishing each follicle. The serum also contains natural ingredients such as Red Clover, Panax Ginseng Root, Burdock Root, Carob Seed, and Carrageen Moss extracts that offer additional nourishment.
- Repairs damaged hair
- Improve thickness and volume
- Nourish the scalp and hair follicles
- Contains natural ingredients
- A bit pricey for the bottle size
Keratin Hair Serum: A Buyer’s Guide
What To Consider Before Buying a Keratin Hair Serum
Ingredients
When choosing a keratin hair serum, it’s essential to look for products with natural and/or safe ingredients. These not only nourish and protect the hair from environmental damage, but they may also give the serum its pleasant scent without being too overpowering or relying on synthetic fragrances. Some of the best ingredients to look for are hydrolyzed keratin, argan oil, sunflower seed oil, coconut oil, jojoba oil, and macadamia nut oil.
Smell
A pleasant scent is important with keratin serums as they will linger on your hair throughout the day. Avoid any that have a strong and unpleasant odor as this can be overwhelming after a few hours of wear. Natural fragrances are usually a safe option when selecting a pleasant-smelling serum.
Price
Keratin serums can range in price depending on quality and brand, so make sure that you set a budget and stick to it when shopping around. And remember that exorbitant prices aren’t always better — there are many affordable serums out there that can work just as well as more expensive options.
UV protection
UV protection is essential when looking for a keratin serum as sun exposure can damage your hair over time if left unchecked. Look for products that offer UV protection so you can keep your hair safe from the sun’s harsh rays.
Moisture
Keratin serums should be able to lock in moisture to keep your hair looking healthy and soft. Opt for serums with moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, aloe vera, or honey.
Repairing abilities
Look for a keratin serum that has a design for repairing damaged strands. Opt for formulas containing hydrolyzed keratin as this helps rebuild weakened strands, restore shine, and smooth your locks. It also helps protect against breakage in future styling sessions.
Reviews
Reading reviews is an essential part of finding the right keratin serum for your needs. See what other people have said about a product before purchasing – it can be helpful in getting an idea of what others think about using it long-term.
Consistency
The consistency of a keratin serum is important as it affects how easy it is to apply and how well absorbs into both the scalp and hair. Avoid serums that are too thick or too thin for easy application and absorption. It’s a good idea to go for ones with a medium consistency instead for optimal results.
Brand reputation
Although there may be cheaper alternatives available, don’t let price be your only deciding factor when shopping around — make sure you choose a brand with a good reputation for delivering high-quality products at reasonable prices. Look up customer reviews or ask friends who use keratin products what they recommend — this will help you pick a brand you know you can trust.
