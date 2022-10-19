The Best Semi-Permanent Hair Dyes To Get a Salon-Like Color

Why Choose Semi-Permanent Hair Dye?

Semi-permanent hair dyes have a lot of benefits, which can help make them a better alternative to permanent dyes. They tend to be less high maintenance because you’re required to apply them to your hair directly without having to mix developers. Most come with the ability to develop using the oxygen in the air, meaning that they do not contain ammonia and peroxide, which can be damaging to the hair. Typically, a semi-permanent hair dye will last between six to eight weeks, meaning that you will not be stuck with a color that you don’t like for long.

Another major benefit of semi-permanent hair dyes is that they allow you to skip root touch-ups at the salon because they can cover gray hair pretty well. Since the color does not fade suddenly after washing your hair, your roots will not be very visible, and you can skip one or two trips to the salon if you get your hair dyed frequently.

Also, most semi-permanent hair dyes are infused with natural ingredients that come with conditioning properties. These include argan oil, keratin, and collagen, which help keep hair soft and add shine to dull-looking hair. And, since many brands provide a lot of shades, you have many options to choose from.

Correctly Using Semi-Permanent Hair Dye

Semi-permanent hair dye manufactured by different brands will have different application processes, which is why you need to make sure that you follow the exact instructions mentioned on the packaging. There are a few tips that you can follow generally for perfect application and the desired results each time.

After you have purchased the color you like, the first thing that you’ll need to do is to wash your hair thoroughly using a clarifying shampoo. The purpose of a clarifying shampoo is to remove any build-up and dirt from your hair so the dye has an even base to work on. Make sure that you do not condition your hair before applying the dye.

The next step will be to apply the semi-permanent hair dye to your hair. Some brands recommend applying it onto towel-dried, damp hair, while others suggest applying it on completely dry hair. Wear gloves to avoid staining your hands and start applying the hair dye just like you are shampooing your hair. Some brands provide an applicator, while others may even recommend using a brush for a more even application.

Use a comb at the end to spread the dye out evenly and make sure that each and every strand is coated. Leave it in for the time mentioned on the packaging; this varies according to the formula and ingredients used. Now, rinse your hair with water and only use a conditioner if the manufacturer recommends it.

It is normal for the color to bleed in the shower, but you will need to be a little careful after you have rinsed it. Wet hair can stain your towel and clothes, so make sure you are using an old towel to dry your hair. Avoid laying down on pillows and bedsheets until your hair is completely dry, as the color will most likely bleed onto them. To be on the safe side, cover your pillow with a towel for the first few days to prevent your sheets from staining.