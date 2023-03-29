The Best Top Coat Nail Polishes for Leveling up Your Nail Art

That said, we’ve rated and reviewed some of the top-rated top coat nail polishes of 2023 to help you protect your art while keeping your nails looking shiny and healthy. Whether you want high-shine lacquer or a velvety matte finish, we’ve found options for every budget, brush, and finish preference.
Comparing the Leading Top Coat Nail Polishes of 2023
OPI Top Coat Nail Polish – Best Overall
What makes this top coat nail polish different from other options is its unique formula, which has revolutionized the quality of nail colors and the overall appearance of manicures. This top coat nail polish is easy to apply to get better coverage with fewer coats, making it easier to achieve a luminous and long-lasting finish. With this top coat, you can feel confident knowing your manicure will last until your next appointment or a minimum of up to seven days without chipping or smudging, making it our top pick.
- Chip- and scratch-resistant formula
- Compact, travel-friendly packaging
- Smudge-free and non-yellowing
- Some may not like its applicator
Seche Top Coat Nail Polish – Long-Lasting
Additionally, a thin coat of this high-quality nail polish will protect your nails and manicure for over two weeks. Not only that, this product is made with 100% vegan ingredients, making it an excellent choice for anyone who wants to stay conscious when shopping for beauty products. Another great thing about this top coat nail polish is that it doesn’t contain any parabens, sulfates, triclosan, or other harmful chemicals, so you can rest easy knowing that you’re using a skin- and nail-friendly product.
- Dries without needing LED light
- Alcohol-free and vegan-friendly
- Fade and chip-resistant
- Polish may chip if not applied properly
Sally Hansen Top Coat Nail Polish – Quick Drying
You’re sure to love its exclusive acrylic polymer formula that hardens and dries any nail color in just 30 seconds, saving you precious time. And with double UV filters, your nail color will be well-protected from fading or chipping. This top coat nail polish gives your nails an extended period of wear with an easy and quick application, giving you a gorgeous finish in just a few seconds.
- Perfectionist brush for quick application
- Long-lasting, chip-resistant finish
- Dries completely in 30 seconds
- Finish may not appeal to some
Beetles Gel Polish Top Coat – Odorless Formula
In addition to its aesthetic appeal, the low-odor formula of this top coat nail polish makes it safer than traditional products, while minimizing potential irritations. It cures quickly under an LED lamp and can last for up to 21 days without the need for reapplication. To ensure optimal results with this product, make sure to always apply a thin layer when using it and clean around the nails before curing.
- Compatible with soak-off gel polishes
- Easy to use and cures quickly
- Provides a gorgeous matte finish
- May cause skin irritation on direct contact
Aimeili Top Coat Gel Nail Polish – Great Value
Additionally, this long-lasting, chip-resistant topcoat ensures that you won’t experience any nicks, chips, or smudges after application. Plus, it’s incredibly quick and easy to remove when compared to other top coat nail polishes, making it more convenient and time-saving than other options available. Plus, the matte finish gives you an effortlessly chic look and requires drying under a UV or LED lamp for the best results.
- More quantity at a cheaper price
- Skin-friendly, hema-free formula
- Anti-scratch and long-lasting
- Needs to be cured with UV
Buying Guide: Top Coat Nail Polish
Choosing the Right Top Coat Nail Polish
Finish
Most top coats make your nails shiny, but some give them a more reflective, high-gloss look. If your nails lose their shine after a few days of manicure, you can always add a touch-up coat to get them back to life.
Then there’s a matte polish, which has a flat gloss to it. Matte top coats can be used over standard glossy polishes to dull the sheen and create a velvety, shine-free look.
Drying time
Many top coats are made to dry fast. If a product dries within a few minutes, it will usually say so on the label. Otherwise, you can expect most clear coats to be dry to the touch in about 10 minutes and fully hardened in about 30 minutes. So the more coats you apply, the longer it takes to dry. If you’re in a hurry, choose a fast-drying option that won’t need UV or LED light to cure.
Ingredients
Many top coat polishes are now formulated with natural, non-toxic ingredients that are safe to use on nails. As long as these ingredients don’t come into contact with the skin, they shouldn’t cause any irritation or allergies. Check the ingredient list before purchasing to make sure it doesn’t contain any harsh chemicals or fragrances that could be harmful to your nails or skin.
Odor
Some topcoat nail polishes have an unpleasant odor due to their chemical contents. If you are sensitive to strong smells, opt for an odor-free or lightly scented formula instead. There are also water-based top coat nail polishes available that don’t have an overpowering smell but may require more frequent reapplication than other types of formula.
Consistency
A top coat nail polish that is too thick is hard to spread on nails, and one that is too thin never stays in place. So you should choose one with a glue-like texture that goes on easily and doesn’t leave smudges.
Sheerness
The purpose of a top coat is to give your manicure or pedicure a shiny, matte, or puffed look. It shouldn’t take away from the lacquer in any way. Make sure to get a clear, sheer top coat so that the main color or design on your nails can show through.
Lacquer or gel
Normal nail polish dries like paint does: it dries on its own. Gel nail polish, on the other hand, can only dry and harden under a special UV or LED lamp. Some top coat nail polishes come with these lamps, but you can also purchase them from a beauty store and they don’t cost much.
When working with gel, you want to make sure it doesn’t have a high heat spike, which is what makes you feel like you’re burning when you’re under LED lights. Always get a gel top coat that doesn’t wear off and stays shiny for weeks, and go for formulas that don’t wipe off because they give the perfect shine.
