Treat Your Skin Right With the Best Korean Face Masks

Korean face masks are most people’s gateway into the world of Korean skincare. They are inexpensive (unlike most effective skincare products out there), yet effective. They will provide you with intense hydration, brightening, and softness in a matter of minutes thanks to their nourishing active ingredients that are absorbed by and locked into your skin. Essentially, with face masks, you’re going to be able to give yourself a mini facial in less than half an hour and at a fraction of the cost.

With Korean face masks, you’re going to come across a huge variety; they will all range in materials, functions, and ingredients, differing based on the skin concern they are meant to target.

Considering the wide variety of Korean face masks that are available, buying ones that suit your skin type can be kind of complicated, especially if you’re not someone who’s well-versed in the ins and outs of skincare. To make the process easier for you, here’s a guide that can help you choose and integrate these masks into your skincare routine.

What To Consider Before Buying a Korean Face Mask

You will come across masks in the form of sheets, gels, creams, peel-offs, and clay masks. After you’ve decided which one you’d prefer, you can begin to choose the right one for your skin type and achieve your desired skin goals.

Material

Most Korean face masks will be available to you in the form of sheet masks. The material they are made of will typically be cotton because it’s non-irritable and able to provide a ton of moisture. You can also go for hydrogel masks that provide more of a cooling effect but will tear pretty easily when they come into contact with the warmth of your skin. Cellulose masks, on the other hand, are the easiest to keep on your face and adhere the best to the skin, which makes ingredients in the formula more absorbable.

Your skin’s needs

One of the most crucial details you need to figure out before purchasing your Korean face mask is your skin type. Is your skin often dry with peeling skin? Or, perhaps your face gets oily very quickly and always seems shiny when you look in the mirror. Once you know what your skin type is, you can choose the mask that is the best for you. Here are some of the options for different skin types:

For dry skin

If you’re looking to treat dry skin, you need to buy a mask that includes hydrating, nourishing, and moisturizing ingredients. These types of masks typically contain ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, avocado, cucumber, honey, shea butter, papaya, and coconut, all of which help lock moisture inside the skin.

For oily skin

Oily skin can be prone to breakouts and the appearance of large pores. To treat oily skin, you should go for anti-acne, purifying, or soothing masks. These contain ingredients like turmeric, green tea, tea tree, charcoal, aloe vera, neem, and other antioxidants.

For aging skin

Anti-aging masks will be labeled as ‘renewing,’ ‘anti-wrinkle, ‘revitalizing,’ or ‘firming’ masks. The two main ingredients these kinds of masks need to include are collagen and hyaluronic acid. A couple of other ingredients that can enhance anti-aging effects include blueberry, pomegranate, catechin, and peptides.

For dull skin

Dull skin requires lightening or brightening masks, which typically contain lemon, rice, yogurt, milk, vitamin C, tomato, or lime. All of these ingredients are specifically meant to target skin that lacks a healthy glow.

For large pores

Large, open pores invite debris and other acne-causing bacteria to settle on your skin. If you’re suffering from this kind of skin condition, then look for a pore-minimizing or purifying face mask. These contain pore-reducing agents like green tea, black mud, mung beans, charcoal, tea tree, camellia, or rice that will minimize the pores on your face and reduce the risk of breakouts.

How to Apply a Korean Face Mask

Most of these face masks will come in packages and be soaked in their respective formulas. After you remove it from the package, carefully unfold it and place it on your face after aligning the holes on it to your mouth, nose, and eyes. Relax with the mask on your face for 15-25 minutes (or as mentioned in the instructions on the packaging) — you can easily wear a face mask while watching an episode of your favorite show! Ideally, the mask should be discarded after a single use and should not be reused.

There’s no set rule for how to fit a face mask into your skincare routine because every skin type is different and has different requirements. Generally, before applying the mask, you should cleanse your face thoroughly and exfoliate if you need to to ensure that you’ve gotten rid of the dead cells and cleared any debris clogging your pores. Ideally, you shouldn’t be exfoliating every day because that may damage your skin from excessive scrubbing. Even when you do exfoliate, make sure to do it gently.

Follow this up by using a toner for hydration, cleansing, and balancing pH levels. You may also use serums, boosters, or ampoules, but these aren’t necessary because the sheet mask serves their function of them. Next, you can finally apply your sheet mask. Remove it after the instructed time duration and follow it up with a moisturizer to seal in the essence of all the products you have used so far. If you’re headed out or having a fun beach day, remember to slather on some sunscreen (sun damage prevention is a large part of the Korean skincare model).