10 Beauty Essentials You Can Snag for Under $25 on Amazon

Let’s be real — there are endless reasons we shop on Amazon. Not only can you score everything from beauty products, to fall fashion and shoes, you can get it delivered in practically no time thanks to Prime shipping. Plus, if you’re lucky, there are even some products which arrive within 24 hours — see? Literally no time. Love that for Us. Of course, serious sales are another reason why Amazon reigns supreme as the go-to e-tailer. Right now, you can snag some of your favorite skincare products for under $25, and we’re stocking up.

From celeb-approved serums to teeth whitening boosters, we’ve rounded up the best beauty products on sale today at Amazon. Read on if you need to revamp with your skin, makeup, hair and oral care essentials.

Skin

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence You know a product lives up to the hype once Emily Ratajkowski gives it her stamp of approval. The COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Restoring Essence counteracts uneven skin tone and texture. It also brightens complexion and fades dark spots! $16.90 See it!

Eclat Skincare Vitamin C Face Serum If your skin’s looking a little dull, add this hydrating serum to your daily routine. Enriched with vitamin C, this lightweight serum improves brightness and helps fade hyperpigmentation. $7.99 See it!

Neutrogena Cleansing Makeup Remover Wipes Scrub the stress of the day away with these iconic makeup remover wipes! $10.27 See it!

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream Revive dry, parched skin with this dermatologist-developed nourishing cream. $15.99 See it!

Makeup

Revlon Liquid Foundation Revlon is a tried-and-true makeup brand known for its long-lasting and affordable products. This buildable foundation provides adequate coverage and lasts up to 24 hours! $12.48 See it!

Hair

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil TikToker Alix Earle raved about this nourishing hair serum in a video and it immediately flew off the virtual shelves. $8.97 See it!

Samnyte Hair Wax Stick One swipe of this hair wax will keep fly-aways at bay. $7.99 See it!

Lottabody Coconut Oil and Shea Wrap Me Foaming Curl Mousse This sweet-scented mousse revives curl definition without leaving your strands dry or crunchy. $3.98 See it!

Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask Treat your hair to the ultimate TLC thanks to this hydrating deep conditioning mask. $12.95 See it!

Oral Care

Hismile v34 Colour Corrector Brighten up your smile with this stain-removing color corrector! $22.00 See it!

Not done shopping quite yet? See more of our favorite products below:

