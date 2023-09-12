Your account
10 Beauty Essentials You Can Snag for Under $25 on Amazon

By
Getty Images

Let’s be real — there are endless reasons we shop on Amazon. Not only can you score everything from beauty products, to fall fashion and shoes, you can get it delivered in practically no time thanks to Prime shipping. Plus, if you’re lucky, there are even some products which arrive within 24 hours — see? Literally no time. Love that for Us. Of course, serious sales are another reason why Amazon reigns supreme as the go-to e-tailer. Right now, you can snag some of your favorite skincare products for under $25, and we’re stocking up.

From celeb-approved serums to teeth whitening boosters, we’ve rounded up the best beauty products on sale today at Amazon. Read on if you need to revamp with your skin, makeup, hair and oral care essentials.

Skin

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence 3.38 fl.oz, 100ml, Hydrating Serum for Face with Snail Secretion Filtrate for Dull and Damaged Skin, Not Tested on Animals, No Parabens, Korean Skincare
COSRX
You know a product lives up to the hype once Emily Ratajkowski gives it her stamp of approval. The COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Restoring Essence counteracts uneven skin tone and texture. It also brightens complexion and fades dark spots!
$16.90
See it!

Eclat Skincare Vitamin C Face Serum

Vitamin C Face Serum - Hyaluronic Acid, Ferulic Acid, & Vit E - Anti Aging Facial Brightening Serum for Skin Care - Timeless Pure Vitamin C Serum for Face, Vit C Serum Oil
Eclat Skincare
If your skin’s looking a little dull, add this hydrating serum to your daily routine. Enriched with vitamin C, this lightweight serum improves brightness and helps fade hyperpigmentation.
$7.99
See it!

Neutrogena Cleansing Makeup Remover Wipes

Neutrogena Makeup Wipes
Neutrogena
Scrub the stress of the day away with these iconic makeup remover wipes!
$10.27
See it!

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream | Body and Face Moisturizer for Dry Skin | Body Cream with Hyaluronic Acid and Ceramides | Normal | Fragrance Free | 19 Oz | Packages May Vary
CeraVe
Revive dry, parched skin with this dermatologist-developed nourishing cream.
$15.99
See it!

Makeup

Revlon Liquid Foundation

Revlon Liquid Foundation, ColorStay Face Makeup for Combination & Oily Skin, SPF 15, Longwear Medium-Full Coverage with Matte Finish, Sand Beige (180), 1.0 Oz
REVLON
Revlon is a tried-and-true makeup brand known for its long-lasting and affordable products. This buildable foundation provides adequate coverage and lasts up to 24 hours!
$12.48
See it!

Hair

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil

Mielle Organics Hair Growth Oil
Mielle Organics
TikToker Alix Earle raved about this nourishing hair serum in a video and it immediately flew off the virtual shelves.
$8.97
See it!

Samnyte Hair Wax Stick

Samnyte Hair Wax Stick, Wax Stick for Hair Slick Stick, Hair Wax Stick for Flyaways Hair Gel Stick Non-greasy Styling Cream for Fly Away & Edge Control Frizz Hair 2.7 Oz
Samnyte
One swipe of this hair wax will keep fly-aways at bay.
$7.99
See it!

Lottabody Coconut Oil and Shea Wrap Me Foaming Curl Mousse

Amazon
Lottabody
This sweet-scented mousse revives curl definition without leaving your strands dry or crunchy.
$3.98
See it!

Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask

Arvazallia Hair Mask
Arvazallia
Treat your hair to the ultimate TLC thanks to this hydrating deep conditioning mask.
$12.95
See it!

Oral Care

Hismile v34 Colour Corrector

Hismile v34 Colour Corrector, Tooth Stain Removal, Teeth Whitening Booster, Purple Toothpaste, Colour Correcting, Hismile V34, Hismile Colour Corrector, Tooth Colour Corrector
HISMILE
Brighten up your smile with this stain-removing color corrector!
$22.00
See it!

