Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although fall is basically at our doorstep, there’s still time to snag all your fall and winter essentials. From hoodies to trousers, you can find a great deal on everything you need to make the cold weather months stylish. What’s more, boots are a quintessential piece that everyone needs in their wardrobe. DSW is a premier destination for finding sleek, elevated footwear for a steal, and now, you can find boot deals now!

From kitten heels to knee-high boots, DSW has a fall boot style on sale that will match every taste and aesthetic. Nevertheless, we rounded up ten chic fall boot deals to shop now at DSW from $50 and under — read on to see our picks!

1. Rough and Tough: This Marc Fisher hiking boot is durable and sturdy— was $249, now just $50!

2. Brunch-Approved: If you didn’t know, the Chelsea boot is a brunch outfit staple. This Steve Madden chelsea bootie will help you nail the vibe perfectly — was $109, now just $46!

3. Reptilian Essence: This Journee Collection Silvy bootie has a skinny heel and has a fashion-forward snakeskin print — was $100, now just $30!

4. Closet Staple: This Andre Assous Peggy Chelsea boot pairs well with trousers, jeans or skirts — was $198, now just $45!

5. Neutral Synergy: We love this Crown Vintage Courla bootie because it’s slouchy and has a neutral color palette that will work well with everything already in your closet — was $120, now just $38!

6. Peep-Toe Edge: This Michael Michael Kors Lawson bootie is perfect for elevated days in the office or a night out on the town with the girls — was $165, now just $50!

7. Maximum Coverage: We can’t get over this Journee Collection over-the-knee boot because they can fit wide calves, and they’re so sleek — was $130, now just $35!

8. Pointy-Point: This Mix No. 6 Tasea bootie has a dark-colored snakeskin print that acts like a neutral and makes it perfect for all your fall and winter ensembles — was $80, now just $50!

9. Glimmer and Sparkle: If you love shoes that have an extra kick of shine, this Journee Collection Rossia bootie is right up your alley — was $120, now just $50!

10. Rainy Daze: This Spring Step rain boot will make sure your piggies stay nice and dry on the wettest days — was $70, now just $50!